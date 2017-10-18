 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress

Every time Queen Letizia steps out in a seasonal dress, you know it's going to be worthy of every minute of your attention. The Spanish royal greeted visitors at the Zarzuela Palace and her outfit all started with your favorite retailer: Zara. She wore a green floral-printed midi dress from the brand ($90) with a round neck, long sleeves, and elastic detail at the waist. It's the perfect silhouette for anyone who wants some extra wiggle room in the midsection. She paired it with a pair of Uterque burgundy heels and her Coolook "Sarin" purple and green earrings. You can still get your hands on her exact dress or purchase similar options ahead.

green floral-printed midi dress from the brand
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zara Printed Midi Dress
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
REDVALENTINO Ruffled Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress
$1,320
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Marks & Spencer Floral Print Bubble Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
$74
from marksandspencer.com
Buy Now
Alice + Olivia Coco Plunging V Neck Dress
$440
from m.shopbop.com
Buy Now
Charlotte Russe Plus Size Floral Surplice Kimono Dress
$39
from charlotterusse.com
Buy Now
Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress
Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress
Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress
Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress
Queen Letizia's Zara Dress
REDVALENTINO Ruffled Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress
Marks & Spencer Floral Print Bubble Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
Alice + Olivia Coco Plunging V Neck Dress
Charlotte Russe Plus Size Floral Surplice Kimono Dress
