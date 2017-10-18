Queen Letizia Is Keeping Summer Alive With This $90 Floral Dress

Every time Queen Letizia steps out in a seasonal dress, you know it's going to be worthy of every minute of your attention. The Spanish royal greeted visitors at the Zarzuela Palace and her outfit all started with your favorite retailer: Zara. She wore a green floral-printed midi dress from the brand ($90) with a round neck, long sleeves, and elastic detail at the waist. It's the perfect silhouette for anyone who wants some extra wiggle room in the midsection. She paired it with a pair of Uterque burgundy heels and her Coolook "Sarin" purple and green earrings. You can still get your hands on her exact dress or purchase similar options ahead.