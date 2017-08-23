50+ Times Queen Letizia Wore a Dress No Other Royal Could Wear

As the female head of the Spanish royal family, Queen Letizia has a lot of engagements to get dressed up for, and boy does she ever! We can 100 percent admit that whenever we see her make a public appearance, we pour over the images just to see what she's wearing.

Our hearts are still not over the red Felipe Varela gown she wore for a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in the London, or the one-armed cape Stella McCartney dress she wore to the 50th birthday party of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Her gowns aren't the only thing, though. We also love her Summer fresh dresses that she pairs with flat sandals and straw bags, and her business-ready classic pieces, which she can, and does, wear over and over again.

If she isn't yet, Queen Letizia needs to be your fashion muse. Make sure you are sitting down because a lot, if not all, of these dresses are about to prove just that . . . all while taking your breath away.