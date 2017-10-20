Only Rihanna Can Make a Pair of PVC Heels Look Fly as Hell

The second we saw Chanel's Spring 2018 collection, we knew PVC was going to be the next big thing in accessories. As usual, Rihanna was one of the first celebrities to give the wild trend a try.

The singer was seen in New York wearing a pinstripe dress and a pair of PVC Off-White heels that were straight off the runway. Rihanna continued the futuristic look with a plastic Delvaux bag that carried an Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber money roll clutch inside. (Beyoncé recently carried the badass clutch, too.) Keep reading to have a look at Rihanna's amazing heels ahead and shop similar versions of her shoes.