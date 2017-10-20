 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Only Rihanna Can Make a Pair of PVC Heels Look Fly as Hell

The second we saw Chanel's Spring 2018 collection, we knew PVC was going to be the next big thing in accessories. As usual, Rihanna was one of the first celebrities to give the wild trend a try.

The singer was seen in New York wearing a pinstripe dress and a pair of PVC Off-White heels that were straight off the runway. Rihanna continued the futuristic look with a plastic Delvaux bag that carried an Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber money roll clutch inside. (Beyoncé recently carried the badass clutch, too.) Keep reading to have a look at Rihanna's amazing heels ahead and shop similar versions of her shoes.

Related
Rihanna Is Bringing Back the Track Pants From Your Limited Too Days
Only Rihanna Can Make a Pair of PVC Heels Look Fly as Hell
Steve Madden Cheers Sandals
Kendall + Kylie Haven Clear Booties
Barneys New York PVC Sandals
Alexander Wang Nova Sandals
Valentino B-Drape Pumps
Christian Louboutin Jonatina Sandals
Manolo Blahnik Estro Sandals
Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps
Start Slideshow
Off WhiteCelebrity Street StyleDelvauxGet The LookHeelsRihannaFallCelebrity StyleTrendsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Manolo Blahnik Sandals SHOP MORE
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Estro Sandals
from Barneys New York
$745
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Grella Leather Slide Sandals
from Barneys New York
$625
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Suede Khan Double-Strap Sandals
from Barneys New York
$765
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Estro Leather & PVC Ankle-Tie Sandals
from Barneys New York
$745
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Tres Velvet Ankle-Strap Sandals
from Barneys New York
$745
Barneys New York Sandals SHOP MORE
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Estro Sandals
from Barneys New York
$745
Givenchy
Women's Fur Slide Sandals
from Barneys New York
$595
Christian Louboutin
Women's Marlenalta Platform Pumps
from Barneys New York
$1,045
Saint Laurent
Women's Amber Velvet Sandals
from Barneys New York
$795
Barneys New York
Walter De Silva Women's Textured Satin Crisscross-Strap Sandals
from Barneys New York
$885
Gianvito Rossi Pumps SHOP MORE
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Leather Point Toe Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Pumps - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Dragon Embroidered Satin Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Gianvito Rossi
105 Leather Pumps - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Plexi Pumps
from Barneys New York
$730
Gianvito Rossi Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Brightened Up a Light Pink Dress With the Ultimate Summer Accessory
by Perri Konecky
Queen Letizia
Feast Your Eyes on 2 Days Worth of Queen Letizia's Incredible Style
by Macy Daniela Martin
Latina Fashion
12 Summer Vacation Style Trends, Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
Manolo Blahnik Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
saholany
anunblurredlady
stylists.to.a.t
gaurv_shshank
Barneys New York Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sixfeetinheels
louiseroe
kirbyourstyle
savislook
Gianvito Rossi Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
missyonmadison
lehoarder
nani16nqn
shortstoriesandskirts
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds