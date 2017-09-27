 Skip Nav
Cinderella's Glass Slipper Just Got an Avant-Garde Makeover For Paris Fashion Week

Though Disney's princesses tend to influence runway trends, one designer is taking a more literal approach. In anticipation of Off-White's Spring 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, Virgil Abloh has teamed up with Jimmy Choo to reimagine Cinderella's glass slippers.

The luxury shoe brand has been teasing and counting down to the collection on Instagram. Unfortunately, Jimmy Choo hasn't revealed much. Virgil, on the other hand, has been more forthcoming. The designer recently shared a picture from Cinderella with the caption, "Moodboard image." He even shared a picture of the collaboration's supposed glass slippers, which appear to be closed-toe high heels wrapped in a clear plastic. The two fashion forces will hopefully continue to share shots of the avant-garde heels, but we can't wait to get a good look at them on the runway.

How Kanye West's Former Creative Director Created an Empire of His Own

