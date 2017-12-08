 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers

Some travel in sneakers and others in heels, but a good in-between shoe is the bootie. Specifically, one that matches your post-flight outfit and has a sturdy heel for support. We spotted a pair matching this exact description on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as she caught a flight out of LAX. The model wore a pair of floral ankle boots and a flash of red soles told us they were by Christian Louboutin. From far away, you can tell the printed shoe added a colorful element to her more subdued white outfit.

Rosie covered up her James Perse t-shirt and blue jeans with an Isabel Marant coat and topped off her look with Celine sunglasses and a Saint Laurent bag. This isn't Rosie's first go-around with airport style, as the model is always dressed in polished ensembles in and out of the terminal. (She would likely even give Victoria Beckham a run for her money!) Scroll on for a closer look at her travel boots, then shop similar shoes ahead.

Related
18 Trusty Travel Tips to Steal From Your Favorite Style Bloggers
Christian Louboutin
Moulamax 100 floral velvet bootie
$945
from Savannahs
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Women's Fashion
Rebecca Minkoff
Bryce Embroidered Bootie
$295
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Boots
Public Desire
Clayton Embroidered Heeled Ankle Boots
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Public Desire Boots
Kenneth Cole New York
Reeve Suede Booties
$190
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Boots
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Isola Velvet Brocade Ankle Boots
$1,055
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Boots
Macy's Boots
Steven by Steve Madden Women's Lissa Embroidered Booties
$139
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Boots
Kate Spade
Lucine Floral Embroidered Velvet Booties - 100% Exclusive
$358 $250.60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Stratford 3 Booties
$165
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots
Nanette Lepore
Nanette by Lilly Embroidered Booties Women's Shoes
$129 $99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Boots
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers
Christian Louboutin Velvet Bootie
Rebecca Minkoff Bryce Boot
Public Desire Clayton Boot
Kenneth Cole Boots
Manolo Blahnik Brocade Ankle Boots
Steven by Steve Madden Embroidered Booties
Kate Spade Velvet Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Stratford 3 Booties
Nanette Lepore Embroidered Booties
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleWinter FashionRosie Huntington WhiteleyTravel StyleGet The LookWinterModelsFallCelebrity StyleBoots
Shop Story
Read Story
Christian Louboutin
Moulamax 100 floral velvet bootie
from Savannahs
$945
Rebecca Minkoff
Bryce Embroidered Bootie
from REVOLVE
$295
Public Desire
Clayton Embroidered Heeled Ankle Boots
from Asos
$56
Kenneth Cole New York
Reeve Suede Booties
from Lord & Taylor
$190
Manolo Blahnik
Women's Isola Velvet Brocade Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,055
Macy's
Steven by Steve Madden Women's Lissa Embroidered Booties
from Macy's
$139
Kate Spade
Lucine Floral Embroidered Velvet Booties - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$358$250.60
Jeffrey Campbell
Stratford 3 Booties
from REVOLVE
$165
Nanette Lepore
Nanette by Lilly Embroidered Booties Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$129$99.99
Shop More
Jeffrey Campbell Boots SHOP MORE
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Burman Split Shaft Bootie
from Nordstrom
$134.95$89.90
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Stratford Embellished Brocade Bootie
from Nordstrom
$219.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Senita Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$244.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Cromwell Suede Booties
from shopbop.com
$175
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Siren Bootie
from Nordstrom
$124.95
Rebecca Minkoff Boots SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Izette Bootie
from Nordstrom
$164.95
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Annette Ankle Boot
from Nordstrom
$149.95$89.96
Rebecca Minkoff
Isley Leather Stud Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$175$122.50
Rebecca Minkoff
Siya Leather Pointed Toe Booties - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$225
Rebecca Minkoff
Bryce Velvet Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225$157.50
Macy's Boots SHOP MORE
Vince Camuto
Pimmy Booties Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$139
American Rag
Edee Ankle Booties, Created for Macy's Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$69.50$34.73
Lucky Brand
Baley Perforated Chop Out Booties Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$129
Marc Fisher
Humor Over-The-Knee Boots, A Macy's Exclusive Style Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$129
Vince Camuto
Fenyia Woven Ankle Booties Women's Shoes
from Macy's
$149
Jeffrey Campbell Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
anchyi
hangitupla
theversastyle
thegoldengirldiary
Rebecca Minkoff Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
littleblondebook
jensynjeppsen
mollys_musings
danielledavisstyle
Macy's Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
yourdarlingstyle
collinstuohysmith
everydaychiffon
dreamin.loud
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds