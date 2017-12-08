Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found a Pair of Comfy Travel Shoes — and No, They're Not Sneakers

Some travel in sneakers and others in heels, but a good in-between shoe is the bootie. Specifically, one that matches your post-flight outfit and has a sturdy heel for support. We spotted a pair matching this exact description on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as she caught a flight out of LAX. The model wore a pair of floral ankle boots and a flash of red soles told us they were by Christian Louboutin. From far away, you can tell the printed shoe added a colorful element to her more subdued white outfit.

Rosie covered up her James Perse t-shirt and blue jeans with an Isabel Marant coat and topped off her look with Celine sunglasses and a Saint Laurent bag. This isn't Rosie's first go-around with airport style, as the model is always dressed in polished ensembles in and out of the terminal. (She would likely even give Victoria Beckham a run for her money!) Scroll on for a closer look at her travel boots, then shop similar shoes ahead.