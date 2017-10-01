The 6 Sneaker Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall

Over the past few seasons, sneakers have evolved from being strictly sporty to fashion-forward (thank you, street style stars). And sure, the ubiquitous white Stan Smith — aka the shoe that launched a thousand knockoffs — goes with pretty much everything, but that doesn't mean your footwear wardrobe is complete.

With Fall's arrival comes a slew of new, trendy offerings that deserve a place in your closet. From the sleek to the embellished to the futuristic, we're breaking down the six trends to shop now before the season gets fully underway. Whether you prefer a designer interpretation or an OG athletic brand, there's a pair here to start you off on the right foot.