The 6 Sneaker Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall

Over the past few seasons, sneakers have evolved from being strictly sporty to fashion-forward (thank you, street style stars). And sure, the ubiquitous white Stan Smith — aka the shoe that launched a thousand knockoffs — goes with pretty much everything, but that doesn't mean your footwear wardrobe is complete.

With Fall's arrival comes a slew of new, trendy offerings that deserve a place in your closet. From the sleek to the embellished to the futuristic, we're breaking down the six trends to shop now before the season gets fully underway. Whether you prefer a designer interpretation or an OG athletic brand, there's a pair here to start you off on the right foot.

Velvet Sneakers
Get frilly with this pair of ultrafemme Opening Ceremony Pink Velvet Didi Ruffle Sneakers ($225).
A little bit sporty, a little bit luxe, this Nike Cortez Classic LX Sneaker ($90) is 100 percent chic AF.
The velcro-strapped Tretorn Carry 4 ($85) is the fancy adult version of your childhood footwear staple.
This Reaction Kenneth Cole Joey 3 Velvet Sneaker ($79) with ornate embellishment is the perfect starting point for Fall dressing. Just add jeans.
Get all tied up (and a little extra lift) in these No21 Velvet Platform Slip-On Sneakers ($642).
Platform Sneakers
If Zara is doing it, it's definitely a thing. Try these Zara Platform Sneakers ($60) for an affordable way to lean into the trend.
Footwear should be fun, so why not color your world with these Steve Madden Rainbow Sneakers ($70)?
If you're hesitant to go full Spice Girl, try these all-white Eytys Jet Combo Sneakers ($235) for a more subdued option.
Get your sporty on in these Hogan Maxi H222 Platform Sneakers ($368).
Like your sneakers with an extra shot of shine? The Ash Cult Platform Sneaker ($84, originally $210) offers a metallic take on the throwback style.
Zipper Sneakers
A center zip and slick, solid pink make this Reebok Classic Zip Sneaker ($100) girlie, cool, and minimalist all at once.
Side zippers make these Diesel Zip Fastening Sneakers ($179) sleek and easy to slip on.
Mixed media gets the monochromatic treatment on these all-black-everything Giuseppe Zanotti Design Runner Sneakers ($695).
These Y-3 Super Zip Leather Sneakers ($290) are a modern, updated version of the omnipresent clean white sneaker.
Slip on a high top without having to lace up in these colorblocked M4D3 Shiloh Sneakers ($160).
Sock Sneakers
Just pull on these Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost X Sneakers ($250) for the ultimate one-and-done accessory.
Blush sneaker? Check. Matching ankle sock? Check. These Puma Suede Classic Sock Sneakers ($90) have got it all (in one).
Go cozy-cool (and wallet-friendly) in these GoJane Sock Away Metallic Knit Sneakers ($22).
The style star's sneaker of choice, the Balenciaga Speed Runner Stretch-Knit High-Top ($595), is poised to be one of the It shoes of Fall 2017.
Somewhere between a boot and a trainer, these Fendi Beige Sock High-Top Sneakers ($880) will add sporty edge to flowy dresses and sexy minis.
Sparkly Sneakers
Who needs jewelry when you've got these blinged-out Dune Embellished Sneakers ($135)?
Think of these Gucci Falacer Glitter Sneakers ($1,100) as the party shoes you don't have to save for parties.
In sleek patent leather, these Karl Lagerfeld Paris Arden Embellished Slip-On Sneakers ($139) have the comfort of a tennis shoe and the polish of a loafer.
These Golden Goose Superstar Blue Lace Silver Glitter Sneakers ($495) somehow manage to make sparkles look lived-in and casual.
Gilded Schutz Stelen Two Tone Sneakers ($200) will add high shine to your shoe wardrobe — because everything's better bedazzled.
Knit Sneakers
