 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Found the Top You Can Wear With Everything (Trust Me, I Have It Too)
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Summer
I Found a Pair of Denim Shorts to Make Me Love Cutoffs Again
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez Found the Top You Can Wear With Everything (Trust Me, I Have It Too)

Getting Selena Gomez's style isn't hard — if you know where to look. Lucky for us, lately she's wearing affordable basics straight from our favorite retailer: Topshop. For a visit to her friend Anna Collins (sister to photographer Petra), Selena dressed down in a casual gray frill shirt from Topshop and blue jeans. This was the second Topshop item we spotted on Selena — she previously wore a shearling denim jacket.

The plain top is currently on sale for $16 and it's one of those basic finds that goes with so many items in your closet. I coincidentally have it in pink and have worn the shirt with everything from overalls to a denim skirt. Scroll on for a closer look at the singer's laid-back ensemble, then shop the shirt for yourself.

Related
Selena Gomez's Dinosaur Sweater Is Giving Us Barney & Friends Flashbacks

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsSelena GomezGet The LookTopshopCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
27 Times Selena Gomez's Airport Outfits Were Comfy and Chic
by Alessandra Foresto
Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
The Latest Topshop Pieces You Need to Shop Right Now
Topshop
The Latest Topshop Pieces You Need to Shop Right Now
by Ashley Cooke
Nostalgia
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments
by Alessandra Foresto
Topshop Memorial Day Sale 2017
Shopping
Credit Card Time? 15 Irresistible Topshop Items on Sale For Memorial Day
by Macy Cate Williams
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dresses
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez Quotes About The Weeknd May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Um, Did Selena Gomez Just Confess to Lying to The Weeknd?
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Wearing Blue
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Favorite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple
by Sarah Wasilak
Emily Ratajkowski Red One-Piece Swimsuit December 2016
Emily Ratajkowski
If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit
by Sarah Wasilak
Flexin’ in Her Complexion Kheris Rogers
Entertainment Video
Meet the 10-Year-Old Who Went From Being Bullied to a Business Owner
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Kendall Jenner's Airport Style
Kendall Jenner
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds