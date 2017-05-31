Selena Gomez Found the Top You Can Wear With Everything (Trust Me, I Have It Too)

Getting Selena Gomez's style isn't hard — if you know where to look. Lucky for us, lately she's wearing affordable basics straight from our favorite retailer: Topshop. For a visit to her friend Anna Collins (sister to photographer Petra), Selena dressed down in a casual gray frill shirt from Topshop and blue jeans. This was the second Topshop item we spotted on Selena — she previously wore a shearling denim jacket.

The plain top is currently on sale for $16 and it's one of those basic finds that goes with so many items in your closet. I coincidentally have it in pink and have worn the shirt with everything from overalls to a denim skirt. Scroll on for a closer look at the singer's laid-back ensemble, then shop the shirt for yourself.