65 Times Selena Gomez's Makeup Looked Sexy as Hell in a Selfie
65 Times Selena Gomez's Makeup Looked Sexy as Hell in a Selfie

Follow the Instagram feeds of Selena Gomez and her main makeup squeeze, Hung Vanngo, and you'll find endless, gorgeous makeup ideas. One thing remains consistent in all of Selena's beauty looks: she always appears sexy as hell. Part of that is likely feeling confident in her own skin (and it's very good skin, if we might add) and workin' it for the camera with that smize. The other part? Just going for it with her makeup — be it an exaggerated smoky cat eye or a just-bitten, delicately stained lip. Keep reading to find all of the smoldering makeup inspiration you need, as told in Selena's best beauty selfies.

