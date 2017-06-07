 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Becky G
The First Live Performance of the English Remix of "Si Una Vez" Will Give You Chills
Latina Living
What Your Jean Jacket Needs Is 1 of These Selena Pins
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear

Selena Gomez continued to show off her ever-changing sense of style around New York City, attending The Weeknd's concert in Brooklyn in a look straight from the '90s. The "Bad Liar" singer wore a red tee with a white collar under a fake leather miniskirt jumper with Gucci sneakers.

According to her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Selena only gave her team 15 minutes to get her ready for her boyfriend's show, yet managed to pull together a serious cat eye and edgy outfit without a problem. After the show, Selena changed into a way sexier and a little less comfortable outfit, slipping into a sheer Alexandre Vauthier skin-tight dress and Jimmy Choo heels. Scroll ahead to check out Selena's concert look and find a few pieces that'll allow you to copy it by this weekend.

Related
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Princess Beatrice's "No Place Like Home" Loafers
Princess Beatrice
Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds