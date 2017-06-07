Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear

Selena Gomez continued to show off her ever-changing sense of style around New York City, attending The Weeknd's concert in Brooklyn in a look straight from the '90s. The "Bad Liar" singer wore a red tee with a white collar under a fake leather miniskirt jumper with Gucci sneakers.

According to her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Selena only gave her team 15 minutes to get her ready for her boyfriend's show, yet managed to pull together a serious cat eye and edgy outfit without a problem. After the show, Selena changed into a way sexier and a little less comfortable outfit, slipping into a sheer Alexandre Vauthier skin-tight dress and Jimmy Choo heels. Scroll ahead to check out Selena's concert look and find a few pieces that'll allow you to copy it by this weekend.