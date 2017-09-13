 Skip Nav
16 Ways to Wear Denim, According to Selena Gomez

Long ago, we established that Selena Gomez has some of the best style in Hollywood, but if you think that's limited to her red carpet choices, you're very wrong. The "Fetish" singer can wear a princessy gown without a problem, but it is what she picks on her days off (or even as her second wardrobe change of the night at award shows) that we've been keeping a close eye on — and that is lots and lots of denim.

Selena is an equal-opportunity jeans lover. She wears them frayed and high-waisted, skinny and tight, cropped to show off her shoes, blue or black, and even distressed. We've learned more than a few things from observing her denim choices, like how to rock our favorite ankle boots with jeans and the power of a perfectly placed rip, and we think you could pick up a trick or two as well.

Selena wore Coach from head to toe to attend the brand's Spring 2018 presentation in New York City. She worea pair of '70s-inspired jeans with patchwork on the front pockets, a black crop top, and a leather moto jacket.
We love the way the singer and actress wore Stuart Weitzman's popular "Clinger" boots under her indigo kick-flare jeans with a laid-back sweater tucked into the high waist. She perfectly added a pop of color with the Coach bag she designed and named after her sister, Grace.
Selena's fun fringe top and her Mansur Gavriel orange suede slides are the perfect complement to skinny frayed high-rise jeans.
For a hosting gig at We Day California, Selena chose a red and black theme with her lip-print t-shirt and Mary Jane patent leather shoes. Her high-waisted distressed jeans had just the right amount of flare to be old-school and modern at once.
You might have been too distracted by Selena's reversible Coach jacket, but we had our eyes on her J Brand skinny, cropped dark blue denim, which let her ankle-strap heels shine.
Kick-starting her partnership with Coach with a bang, the star showed off the brand's coveted dinosaur sweater with frayed denim and beige suede heels.
Her bright yellow floor-length duster jacket made a simple outfit of jeans and a white tee a little extra special.
Selena walked the red carpet for the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards in a sexy Muegler orange jumpsuit, but changed into comfy rolled-up skinny jeans and a ribbed tank top before accepting an award.
Selena sat front row at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2016 show in Paris wearing an A-line denim skirt with a zipper detail at the front, a tucked-in silk white shirt, and snakeskin gray and white booties.
For a cold day promoting her movie The Fundamentals of Caring at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Selena chose all black: a long-sleeved turtleneck top and skinny jeans tucked into snow boots.
Selena wore the most Fall-ready street style look while out on a dinner date in New York City. She paired yet another pair of frayed jeans with a white top and a beige suede duster.
Nothing is more practical for a day of press in the city than black skinny jeans, a sleveless top, and strappy sandals — it's classic all around.
Consider Summer 2015 the best season for Selena's style. This look consisting of a white one-piece swimsuit with jean cutoffs and a double buckle belt became one of her most iconic street style looks.
Ultradistressed denim became one of our staples after we spotted Selena wearing these pants (which feature a sexy cutout right above her thigh) with a bright red, low-cut one-piece swimsuit.
Why limit denim to pants when you can wear a chambray short-sleeved shirt with a pair of leggings for a chill weekend day with your best friend — even if yours isn't Taylor Swift.
We dug back into the depths of our closets to find our very own pair of flared dark denim when we saw Selena wear this on the red carpet. We've been wearing ours with a half-tucked-in black t-shirt, too.
