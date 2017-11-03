 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Found a Pair of Black Boots She Can Wear to Hockey Games and Beyond

The next time you're wondering what to wear to a hockey game, just look at Selena Gomez for inspiration. The singer continued her string of hangouts with Justin Bieber by showing up to one of his games in LA. She arrived in a frayed denim jacket from Urban Outfitters and black Zoe Jordan cropped pants. The bottoms were strategically hiked up to show off her Balenciaga patent, square-toe boots.

Though her casual outfit could have lasted the entire night, Selena made the decision to toss on a black hoodie and Justin's hockey jersey post game. She kept the look trendy with the same pair of black boots and cropped pants, thus showing us how to pull a last-minute outfit change at a sports event. Read on to see Selena's smart style hack, then shop similar black booties.

Balenciaga Chunky Boots
Marc Fisher Grazi Shoes
Urban Outfitters Ankle Boot
Acne Studios Ankle Boots
Loeffler Randall Booties
Topshop Block Heel Bootie
Forever 21 Ankle Boots
Stuart Weitzman Block Heel Booties
