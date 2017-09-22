Selena Gomez Wearing Black Tod's Loafers
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers
Selena Gomez seems to have an endless collection of amazing shoes. She's been seen wearing everything from a pair of classic open-back loafers all the way to a pair of retro velcro sneakers. The singer, who's in NYC for her new Woody Allen movie, styled a long pinstriped coat with a white tee, bootleg jeans, and round sunglasses. Her business-casual coat reminded us of the '90s, and the look was even further convincing when we saw her chunky leather loafers by Tod's. Have a look at her entire ensemble ahead, and buy her exact shoes, too.
