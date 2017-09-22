 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers

Selena Gomez seems to have an endless collection of amazing shoes. She's been seen wearing everything from a pair of classic open-back loafers all the way to a pair of retro velcro sneakers. The singer, who's in NYC for her new Woody Allen movie, styled a long pinstriped coat with a white tee, bootleg jeans, and round sunglasses. Her business-casual coat reminded us of the '90s, and the look was even further convincing when we saw her chunky leather loafers by Tod's. Have a look at her entire ensemble ahead, and buy her exact shoes, too.

Related
Leave It to Selena Gomez to Make a Plastic Tote Bag Look Cool

Tod's Leather Moccasins
$595
Buy Now
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers
Selena Gomez's Coat Already Screamed '90s, and Then We Saw Her Chunky Loafers
Selena's Exact Shoes
Asos Park Lane Chunky Loafers
Vince Dorsey Platform Loafers
Tod's Chunky-Heel Loafers
Adieu Paris Penny Loafers
See by Chloe Chunky-Heel Loafers
Jovonna Nadia Trench Coat
Norma Kamali Pinstriped Coat
Minimum Coat
MSGM Pinstripe Wool Coat
Saint Laurent Pinstripe Coat
Isabel Marant Pinstripe Coat
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezLoafersGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Vince Platforms SHOP MORE
Vince
Warren Platform Skate Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225$90
Vince
Cynthia Textured-leather Platform Espadrilles - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$275$82
Vince
Warner Zip Suede Platform Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$250$100
Vince
Warren Leather Platform Skate Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225
Vince
Tanner Suede Double Platform Oxfords
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$325$130
Tod's Shoes SHOP MORE
Tod's
Gommino Snake-effect Leather Loafers - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$445$222
Tod's
Fringed Leather Platform Sandals - Tan
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695$278
Tod's
Women's 'Gommini' Driving Moccasin
from Nordstrom
$425
Tod's
Women's 'Gommini' Driving Moccasin
from Nordstrom
$425
Tod's
Gommino Glittered Leather Loafers - Gold
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$425$170
Saint Laurent Coats SHOP MORE
Saint Laurent
Vinyl Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$295$236
Saint Laurent
Transparent & Black Rain Coat
from SSENSE
$7,750$1,938
Saint Laurent
Mink Fur Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,795
Saint Laurent
Structured Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,125
Saint Laurent
Wool Hooded Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,255$753
Vince Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ellespann
lcbstyle
wantherstyleblog
everydaypursuits
Saint Laurent Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexandralapp_
erikamitie
liketoknow.it.europe
irene_buffa
Isabel Marant Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simonejansenn
fashionlandscape
lovefrom_rachel
fashionlandscape
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds