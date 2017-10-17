If we know one thing about Taylor Swift, it's that she'll make subtle references to the messages behind her songs whenever she can. Whether it's on Instagram or through way of dress, the singer amps up her fans with visuals, not just music. So when Taylor invited an exclusive group of Swifties to her house in London to allow them a sneak peek of her new album, Reputation (which comes out Nov. 10), she paid careful attention to her outfit.

Taylor's crushed-velvet shirt dress and textured tights were rather simple in comparison to, UM, HELLO, those Gucci snake boots?! The Kingsnake shoes ring in at $2,400, and while it might not be easy to "get Taylor's look" in this situation, she chose the right footwear to psych people up about the new "snake stage" she's just entered. Now we can only predict that the biting theme of vengeance is one that weaves its way through Taylor's new tracks. Read on for another look at her boots, shop them if you dare, or get on board by picking up a more affordable alternative.