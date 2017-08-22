 Skip Nav
I Dressed Like Taylor Swift For a Week — and These Were the Results

To say I'm a Taylor Swift fan might be putting it mildly: her tunes have helped me through plenty of heartbreaks, I'm still kinda POed at Katy Perry, and I consider the night my nosebleed concert seats were upgraded — for free! — to the stage's pit area one of the best times of my life. But another thing I admire about this leader of the fiercest girl group ever? Her ability to pull off a plethora of different styles, from cutout jumpsuits to feminine day dresses.

So when I realized that my own wardrobe was filled with similar pieces, I put myself to the test. Would I be able to re-create a few of Ms. Swift's best looks on my own 5'0" body then rock them for a week? Well, I tried my best and later snapped some photos in Taylor's TriBeCa 'hood in New York for the full effect. Keep reading to see how I channeled this star, then shop the pieces you'll need to do the same.

Alexis
Carrie High-Rise Shorts, Black
$319
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Alexis Shorts
Prada
Women's Suede Double-Band Platform Sandals
$695 $349
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Prada Platforms
J.Crew
Striped boatneck T-shirt with fringe
$39
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Tops
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Asos
Scuba Mini Prom Skirt
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Mini Skirts
Imagine by Vince Camuto
Women's Imagine Vince Camuto 'Devin' Sandal
$76.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Imagine by Vince Camuto Sandals
Frank And Eileen
Eileen Solid Button-Front Shirt, Winter White
$218
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Frank And Eileen Button Front Tops
3.1 Phillip Lim
Bloomer Shorts
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Shorts
Natori
Women's Ribbed Over The Knee Socks
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Natori Socks
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Eyelet Crop Top
$24
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Shortsleeve Tops
H&M
A-line Skirt
$24
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Skirts
Frye
Dani Shield Sling
$298
from The Frye Company
Buy Now See more Frye Mules & Clogs
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Ribbed Knit Crop Top
$15
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Shortsleeve Tops
Asos Skinny Pants
Liquor & Poker Skinny Fit Overalls With All Over Rips & Distressing
$56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Skinny Pants
Vince Camuto
Franell – Notched Bootie
$99.99 $99.99
from Vince Camuto
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Boots
I started out with one of Taylor's signature looks: a striped shirt and a pair of black shorts. While the revealing bottoms left my legs feeling a little bare, this simple outfit is one I'd wear on the weekend or even in a pinch.
Taylor loves this simple blue skirt — she's worn it in public at least twice — and the best part? It's only $49 from Urban Outfitters! Paired with a white crop top and cream heels, this outfit would easily work for both day and night, and I felt superfeminine while rocking it.
Taylor was a huge fan of thigh-high styles last year, and knowing that, I had to try one of those looks. Since I'd snagged her Aldo bag for myself months ago, I went with this preppy number, which reminded me of a schoolgirl all grown up.
Although I was without my girl gang full of models, I still felt pretty fierce in this breezy Summer ensemble. The collared shirt and floral skirt combo is a classic that never really goes out of style.
If there was ever an outfit that screamed Taylor Swift, it would be a black pair of overalls and a white crop top — because that's exactly what happened when I stepped out wearing them. A random guy on the street jokingly yelled her name at me, which made me blush — and also beam with pride. It's a safe bet I'll be rewearing this one sometime in the near future.
