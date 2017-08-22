I Dressed Like Taylor Swift For a Week — and These Were the Results

To say I'm a Taylor Swift fan might be putting it mildly: her tunes have helped me through plenty of heartbreaks, I'm still kinda POed at Katy Perry, and I consider the night my nosebleed concert seats were upgraded — for free! — to the stage's pit area one of the best times of my life. But another thing I admire about this leader of the fiercest girl group ever? Her ability to pull off a plethora of different styles, from cutout jumpsuits to feminine day dresses.

So when I realized that my own wardrobe was filled with similar pieces, I put myself to the test. Would I be able to re-create a few of Ms. Swift's best looks on my own 5'0" body then rock them for a week? Well, I tried my best and later snapped some photos in Taylor's TriBeCa 'hood in New York for the full effect. Keep reading to see how I channeled this star, then shop the pieces you'll need to do the same.