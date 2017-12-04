 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift's Ready For Battle in These Metallic Combat Boots — and They're on Sale
Taylor Swift's Ready For Battle in These Metallic Combat Boots — and They're on Sale

As Taylor Swift continues to insist that her old self is long gone, her style is following suit. Taylor's provocative, and at times abrasive, ensembles in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video ushered in a new era marked by loose-fitting hooded sweatshirts, recurring snake symbols, and combat boots. Though the 27-year-old singer won't be going on tour until May, she's gradually giving fans glimpses into her tour style with every appearance.

At the 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA festival in San Jose, CA, Taylor took the stage wearing a custom plaid hoodie and black velvet shorts by Jessica Jones, along with metallic Michael Kors Collection combat boots. (Are you beginning to sense a theme here?) Lucky for us, the glimmering boots are currently on sale for $438, nearly $200 less than the original price. See pictures of Taylor's onstage outfit ahead, and shop her latest shoe style of choice.

Taylor Swift Wants You to Wear Snake Items Because Revenge Is Best Served in Style
Michael Kors Women's Gita Combat Booties
Dr. Martens Pascal Metallic Combat Boot
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Glittered Ankle Boots
Monki Metallic Lace Up Biker Boot
Acne Studios Tinne Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal Time to Reflect Metallic Boot
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Winter FashionTaylor SwiftGet The LookWinterFallCelebrity StyleBootsShoesFall FashionMichael Kors
