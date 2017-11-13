Mark Your Calendars — This Is When You Can Buy Taylor Swift Tickets

Get ready to empty your bank accounts, Swifties — Taylor Swift is going on tour again! On Monday, the singer announced the first round of dates for her Reputation stadium tour, and we're already freaking out. While the tour doesn't kick off until May 2018, sales are right around the corner. And if her record-breaking album is any indication, the tour is bound to be filled with tons of surprises and show-stopping moments.

So when exactly should you have your credit cards "ready for it"? While the general public sale starts on Dec. 13 (Swift's birthday), dedicated fans will be able to purchase tickets in advance through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8. Don't miss your opportunity to sign up, though, because registration for the program closes on Nov. 28. Until then, you better start saving your money. Ticket prices will vary from $50 to $350+ with limited VIP packages available for each date.