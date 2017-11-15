Taylor Swift's Mysterious SNL Booties Are Fit Like a Daydream

You know how Taylor Swift's fans tend to pinpoint her fashion choices and obsess over them? Yeah, we never expect anything less. But while the singer followed up her Saturday Night Live performance with an outing in Prada combat boots, she hung around on set in a very different pair.

Taylor's friend, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt, attended the show, and she shared a BTS snap of Taylor in a sequined dress and trendy shoes. Taylor was wearing booties with a side zipper that wrapped around the ankle and could be styled to achieve an asymmetrical look. Call us Swifties, because we liked Taylor's footwear so much, we went searching for similar options that would catch anybody's eye.