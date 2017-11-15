Taylor Swift Zipper Booties on SNL
Taylor Swift's Mysterious SNL Booties Are Fit Like a Daydream
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Taylor Swift's Mysterious SNL Booties Are Fit Like a Daydream
You know how Taylor Swift's fans tend to pinpoint her fashion choices and obsess over them? Yeah, we never expect anything less. But while the singer followed up her Saturday Night Live performance with an outing in Prada combat boots, she hung around on set in a very different pair.
Taylor's friend, Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt, attended the show, and she shared a BTS snap of Taylor in a sequined dress and trendy shoes. Taylor was wearing booties with a side zipper that wrapped around the ankle and could be styled to achieve an asymmetrical look. Call us Swifties, because we liked Taylor's footwear so much, we went searching for similar options that would catch anybody's eye.
Summit White Mountain Mountain Fantasia Bootie
$149.99
from shoptiques.com
Women's Telezip Leather Ankle Boots
$1,295
from Barneys New York
Women's Bristl Bootie -Taupe Faux Suede
$54.99
from DSW
Florida Glitter Back Dual Zipper Leather Boot
$1,150
from ELEVTD
dv Women's dv Jameson Double Side Zip Booties
$37.99
from Target
Women's Eubank Stretch Bootie
$189.95
from Nordstrom
0previous images
-21more images