Taylor Swift Fully Embraces Her "Snake" Reputation in Her SNL Performances

Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, with not one, but two performances on Saturday Night Live this week. Swift, who left the spotlight for most of the year, kicked off her return to the stage with a lively performance of "...Ready for It?," before delivering a stripped down version of "Call It What You Want". Both new songs are rumored to be about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. If you look closely, you'll also notice Swift's microphone has a fake snake wrapped around it, proving the singer has fully embraced her "snake" reputation stemming from her 2016 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. If you're ready for it, then watch both of her performances above and below.

