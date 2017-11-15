 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
28 Fashion Facts About Victoria Beckham That Just Might Blow Your Mind
Winter Fashion
10 Tricks Fashion Girls Use to Stay Warm in Style
Ultimate Guide
The 6 Sneaker Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall
Holiday Fashion
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 11 Fun Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 Fashion Facts About Victoria Beckham That Just Might Blow Your Mind

My first and fondest memory of Victoria Beckham is from Spice World. The then-pop star, who went by the name of Posh, stood in front of the mirror on the Spice Girls tour bus, admiring herself in "the little Gucci dress," as Emma, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri looked on in amusement. Posh was trying to figure out what to wear, which always culminated in her go-to uniform. Not much has changed.

While Victoria has recently defined her style as rather relaxed with a pair of sneakers, there's no denying her taste for sophistication. She prefers structured silhouettes that still flatter the body from all angles and she designs her collections to reflect that aesthetic season after season.

While she's made the tricky transition from celebrity to well-respected, award-winning fashion leader (she's set to receive an OBE from the queen for her fashion and charity work) her love for the industry has remained steadfast along the way. Read on to track Victoria's fashion timeline and learn plenty of facts you've never read before.

Related
Victoria Beckham's 45 Most Fabulous Moments in a Pair of Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham's Biggest Fashion Mistake Will Bring You Back to Her Spice Girls Days
You Can Shop Victoria Beckham For Target Right Now
"Posh" Actually Stands For Something
This Tour Costume Is One of Victoria's Most Memorable Maternity Looks
She's Been a Longtime Lover of Shoes
She Designed For Rock & Republic
She Made Her Official Catwalk Debut at London Fashion Week
She Was the Face of Rocawear in 2003
She Walked the Roberto Cavalli Runway at Milan Menswear Week
In Fact, She Was Named Style Ambassador For Roberto Cavalli
And Dolce & Gabbana Too
Victoria and David Beckham Starred in Armani Underwear Ads
Before Launching Her Namesake Label, Victoria Created DVB Style
She Wrote a Fashion Book
Victoria Popularized This Roland Mouret Dress
She Styled Katie Holmes For Harper's Bazaar
She Was the Face of the Marc Jacobs Campaign in 2008
Victoria Was a Guest Judge on Project Runway in 2008
She's Scored a Handful of Magazine Covers
Victoria Launched Victoria Beckham Womenswear in 2008
Victoria by Victoria Beckham, Her Diffusion Line, Came in 2011
Victoria Launched Her Ecommerce Site in 2013
She Was Named One of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the UK
Victoria's Flagship Dover Street Store Opened in London in 2014
The Designer Employs About 200 People
Victoria Doesn't Use Fur in Her Collections
She's Admitted to an Obsession With Sunglasses
Victoria's Collected Many Awards For Her Achievements
Victoria Wears Her Own Designs Regularly
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Things To KnowCelebrity DesignersDesignerCelebrity StyleVictoria Beckham
Celebrity Designers
Phew! Victoria Beckham's Signature Fashion Pose Has Been Officially Kardashian Approved
by Sarah Wasilak
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Carrying The Row Handbags
The Row
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Twinned With Matching Mini Handbags — How Perfect Is That?
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Chloe Grace Moretz Wearing Victoria Beckham
Celebrity Designers
You Won't Be Staring at Chloë Grace Moretz's Shoes Once You Find Out Who Her Suit's By
by Sarah Wasilak
Tyler, the Creator Converse Sneakers Drop 2
Fashion News
With 1 Look at These Colorful Converse Sneakers, You'll Get Why They Instantly Sold Out
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Queen Letizia of Spain Repeating Outfits
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds