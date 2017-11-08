Hallelujah! Victoria Beckham Is Designing Us a Line of Reebok Sneakers

When Victoria Beckham posted a mirror selfie wearing her typical uniform of a white tee, trousers, and low-top sneakers, we didn't think much of it. "Good morning Boston! x VB," she wrote, leading us to believe she was just on set of another photo shoot. But moments later, Victoria revealed the big news: she's partnering with Reebok. Victoria joins a list of notable celebrities that rep the brand, including Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Teyana Taylor, but she'll be rolling out a full line of her own sneakers as part of the collaboration, available in late 2018.

So, you see, in that initial snap, Victoria wasn't wearing just any white sneakers. She was wearing a pair of Reebok Club C Classics ($70) to celebrate the occasion. "To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition," Victoria stated in the brand's press release.

Read on for a first look at Reebok x Victoria Beckham, and we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.