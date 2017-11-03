 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
Fashion News
You'll Want to Grab These Remaining H&M x Erdem Items Before It's Too Late
Fashion News
This Year's Most Heated Fashion Controversies Caused Major Online Drama
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Both Flashed Stunning Rings on That Very Special Finger

We've been debating whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot for months now. We've even envisioned what Miley's wedding dress would look like based on her chameleon-like style. Recently, the private couple were seen on a trip to Tybee Island in Savannah, GA, wearing very special accessories on their ring fingers. (Miley and Liam actually met on the island while filming the movie The Last Song back in 2009.) Miley flashed her beautiful 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring with a matching diamond band on top. Liam, on the other hand, sported a simple gold band on his left hand. Keep reading to have a closer look at their stunning rings.

Related
Miley Cyrus Rarely Does Red Carpets — but in This Dress, She Can Do Anything
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Spotted Wearing Shiny New Accessories
They Both Wore Matching Gold Bands on Their Ring Fingers
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Engagement RingsLiam HemsworthCelebrity CouplesEngagement RingsMiley CyrusCelebrity StyleAccessoriesRingsJewelryWedding
Celebrity Couples
5 People Miley Cyrus Dated Before (and After) Falling For Liam Hemsworth
by Kelsie Gibson
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Tybee Island Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
by Caitlin Hacker
The Hunger Games Halloween Costumes
The Hunger Games
Welcome, Welcome to a Hunger Games Halloween!
by Becky Kirsch
Amal Clooney's Bags
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Handbag Collection Is Just as Impressive as Her Résumé
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Woman Married Her Husband's Best Man
Relationships
How I Married the Best Man at My First Wedding — and Learned to Live With a Bachelor
by Jane Corry
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds