Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Both Flashed Stunning Rings on That Very Special Finger

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rings
We've been debating whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot for months now. We've even envisioned what Miley's wedding dress would look like based on her chameleon-like style. Recently, the private couple were seen on a trip to Tybee Island in Savannah, GA, wearing very special accessories on their ring fingers. (Miley and Liam actually met on the island while filming the movie The Last Song back in 2009.) Miley flashed her beautiful 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring with a matching diamond band on top. Liam, on the other hand, sported a simple gold band on his left hand. Keep reading to have a closer look at their stunning rings.
