Sophie Turner Wore a Dress in 2016 That Basically Looks Like a Wedding Gown

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in Nov. 2016 and got engaged in Oct. 2017. Based on this timeline, it might not be long before the two officially say their "I dos." And when that day comes, everyone will want to see what Sophie's wearing. Though it's still too soon to know anything about the Game of Thrones star's wedding dress, we can make predictions on what she'll wear — it's half the fun, after all.

On the red carpet, Sophie's a daring dresser and prefers sexy silhouettes that often comes with a thigh-high slit. She's worn Carolina Herrera (who happens to design wedding gowns), but Louis Vuitton is her go-to choice for event looks, being that she's a face of the brand and one of Nicolas Ghesquière's muses. Off duty, Sophie's much more casual. She's usually spotted in sporty leggings and t-shirts, oftentimes coordinating her outfits with Joe. Based on Sophie's personal taste in red carpet gowns, we can guess what she'll seek in a wedding dress. Read on to see our predictions, then make your own.