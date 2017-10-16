 Skip Nav
Ultimate Guide
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Denim Trends
Holiday Fashion
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
Winter Fashion
A Guide to the Fabulous Fall Boots Your Favorite Power Women Own
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sophie Turner Wore a Dress in 2016 That Basically Looks Like a Wedding Gown

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in Nov. 2016 and got engaged in Oct. 2017. Based on this timeline, it might not be long before the two officially say their "I dos." And when that day comes, everyone will want to see what Sophie's wearing. Though it's still too soon to know anything about the Game of Thrones star's wedding dress, we can make predictions on what she'll wear — it's half the fun, after all.

On the red carpet, Sophie's a daring dresser and prefers sexy silhouettes that often comes with a thigh-high slit. She's worn Carolina Herrera (who happens to design wedding gowns), but Louis Vuitton is her go-to choice for event looks, being that she's a face of the brand and one of Nicolas Ghesquière's muses. Off duty, Sophie's much more casual. She's usually spotted in sporty leggings and t-shirts, oftentimes coordinating her outfits with Joe. Based on Sophie's personal taste in red carpet gowns, we can guess what she'll seek in a wedding dress. Read on to see our predictions, then make your own.

Related
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out With Their Very Own Little Direwolf
Sophie Turner's Style Is Definitely Edgier Than Most
She's Not Afraid to Play With Patterns and Shapes
We Can See Her in a One-Shoulder Wedding Gown
This Exact Silhouette Would Look Beautiful on Sophie
Her Wedding Dress Could Very Well Have Sleeves
She Could Wear a Sheer Bridal Look
Or Stay Covered Up Like Her Character in Game of Thrones
Sophie's 2016 SAG Awards Dress Pretty Much Resembled a Wedding Gown
No Matter What Sophie Chooses, She'll Look Beautiful!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerCelebrity CouplesJoe JonasWedding DressesRed CarpetBridalCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity StyleCarolina HerreraDressesLouis Vuitton
Taylor Swift
by Sarah Wasilak
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Out in NYC April 2017
Celebrity Couples
Sophie Turner Reveals a Very Important Fact About Joe Jonas on Her Hand
by Caitlin Hacker
JFK and Marilyn Monroe Affair Details
Marilyn Monroe
The Details of JFK's "Affair" With Marilyn Monroe Are Way More Chill Than We've Been Told
by Brittney Stephens
Penelope Cruz Wearing Carolina Herrera September 2016
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz's Custom Carolina Herrera Dress Is Brighter Than the Spanish Sun
by Macy Daniela Martin
Selena Gomez Wearing Khaite Beige Sweater
Selena Gomez
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds