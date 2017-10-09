 Skip Nav
Emma Stone's Dress Is Beautiful — but It's a Lot More Important Than You Think

Louis Vuitton is a French fashion house that's loved by so many women and represented by very powerful forces in Hollywood. Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander, and Miranda Kerr are just a few of the stars who have starred in campaigns, collaborated with the brand, and, of course, worn the standout looks on the red carpet.

Emma Stone is the latest to join the Louis Vuitton family, and Nicolas Ghesquière welcomed her as an ambassador on Instagram. The designer is also dressing Emma for her Battle of the Sexes press tour, and so far Emma's proven she belongs in Louis Vuitton clothes. From this Spring 2018 cold-shoulder gown to a silk button-down embroidered with her initials, read on to familiarize yourself with Emma in Louis Vuitton, because you're going to be seeing a whole lot more of it.

Emma Wore This Ruffled, Embroidered White Gown to the Battle of the Sexes Premiere in London
The Cutout Sleeves Had to Be Seen From Every Angle
The Dress Draped Elegantly in the Back
It Featured Metallic Stitched Flowers
Emma Wore This Custom Blazer Dress to the Battle of the Sexes Premiere in California
Way Back When, Emma Sat Front Row at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2012 Show
Fashion InstagramsFashion NewsEmma StoneNicolas GhesquièreRed CarpetDesignerCelebrity StyleLouis Vuitton
