 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Things You Need to Know Before You Run Outside
HIIT Workouts
If Running Isn't Helping You Lose Weight, Do This 30-Minute Workout Instead
Healthy Eating Tips
This Genius Sunday Prep Idea Will Help You Lose Weight All Week

30-Minute Jake DuPree Leg Workout

Give Jake 30 Minutes and He'll Make Your Legs Shake and Quake

We've long admired Jake DuPree's legs, and now we have the secret sauce. It's a vigorous 30-minute lower-body workout! It's fast paced and a little saucy, but it seriously tones and strengthens the legs from all angles. We provide modifications for each move so that no matter your fitness level, you can join in the fun. And all you need is a light set of dumbbells to get your legs shaking.

Related
A 15-Minute Lazy-Girl Booty Workout to Lift and Sculpt Your Rear

On Jake: Lululemon
On Dani: Satva top and Eleven by Venus Williams tights
On Dre: Lively top and Satva tights
All shoes by Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Yeti yoga mats
Cheeky water bottles
Join the conversation
Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell Workouts30-minute WorkoutsClass FitsugarLeg WorkoutsFitness VideoWorkoutsStrength Training
Fitness Video
45-Minute Calorie-Torching Tabata Workout
by Anna Renderer
Couple's Figure Skating Routine to "The Sound of Silence"
Fitness Video
This Haunting Figure Skating Routine Makes You Feel the Music in Your Bones
by Brinton Parker
Iced Golden Milk Recipe
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
by Susi May
30-Minute Workout With Anna Victoria
Class Fitsugar
Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria
by Anna Renderer
Low-Impact Workout | 30-Minute Video
Class Fitsugar
Torch Calories With This Low-Impact High-Intensity Workout
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds