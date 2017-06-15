A 30-Minute Tabata Session to Burn Some Serious Calories

 Skip Nav
This calorie-torching cardio and sculpting workout is one of our hardest ever, but Equinox Tabata instructor Raneir Pollard's amazing energy will inspire you to fight for it. Tabata is a form of HIIT (high intensity interval training) that alternates between 20 seconds of intense bursts of work and 10 seconds of rest in four-minute rounds. You don't need any equipment for the workout, but do grab a towel and a bottle of water — you're going to need both. Then press play and get ready to sweat, tone, and burn! Not ready for a full half hour of Tabata? We got you covered! Try this 10-minute workout.

On Anna: BodyLanguage , Under Armour , Alo Yoga, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
On Dre: Under Armour and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Manduka Mats
