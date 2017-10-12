 Skip Nav
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
19 Healthy Desserts to Satisfy Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cravings
Blast Fat and Sculpt Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This At-Home Workout

It's almost costume party season, and you've likely got something sexy or daring in mind, right? Show off your sculpted shoulders, toned arms, and defined back in whichever costume you choose.

You have plenty of time to start this workout, and all you'll need is a pair of five-pound weights. Aside from feeling confident and toned, you'll also be getting stronger and doing something good for your body and brain. Try this circuit at home or at your gym!

If You're Wearing a Crop Top For Halloween, This Workout Is For You

Push-Up
Lateral Raises
Triceps Dips
Reverse Fly
Side Elbow Plank
Bent-Over Row
Superman
Bicep Curl
