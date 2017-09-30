 Skip Nav
40 Sexy Last-Minute Costumes For Women

If you can't think of a Halloween costume, don't freak out. For all you lazy girls out there looking to spice up the traditionally spooky holiday, there are plenty of simple and easy ways to pull off a sexy costume — very little effort is required. We have put together 40 costume ideas that you can create without taking a step away from your closet. Check out these last-minute costumes that turn up the heat!

Poison Ivy
Rosie the Riveter
Wonder Woman
Bunny
Holly Golightly
Emoji Girls
Katy Perry in the "Roar" Video
Soda Pops
Queen Elsa
Angel
Taco Bell Hot Sauce
Freudian Slip
Batgirl
Risky Business
Aaliyah
Beyoncé
Lara Croft
Kelly Kapowski
Little Red Riding Hood
Mouse
Minnie Mouse
Sloane Peterson From Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Superheroes
Vampy Minnie Mouse
Gwen Stefani
TLC
Devil
Victoria's Secret Angels
Schoolgirl
Fanta Girls
Cat
