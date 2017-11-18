 Skip Nav
Healthy Living
Why the Menstrual Cup Makes It So Much Easier to Work Out on My Period
31 Daily Habits That Will Help You Lose Weight

Trying to lose weight? It starts in the kitchen. Making small changes to your diet will help you see results without feeling deprived. We've got 31 tips from nutritionist Julie Upton, RD, of Appetite For Health that will revamp your eating habits and get you on the right track. Read on and remember to pin or print your favorites, so you can eat healthier and feel better in no time at all.

Over 50 Healthy Zucchini Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Dessert
Drink More Water
Banish Trigger Foods
Use Measuring Cups
Think Plant-Based First
Substitute Sugar With Fruit Puree
Follow the 10:1 Rule
Clear Out Your Kitchen
Weigh Yourself on a Friday
Make Your Own Meals
Skip the Apps
BYOBB
Remember This
Sleep More to Lose More
Choose Whole Grains
Keep Salads Skinny
Turn Up the Heat
Stop Juicing
Eat More Mindfully
Cut Calories From Toppings
Plan Your Meals
Make a List
Choose Plain Dairy
Sweeten Naturally
Put the Brakes on Booze
Distract Yourself
Practice Portion Control
Stop Cheating on Your Diet
Close Your Kitchen
Go Bite-Size
Downsize Plates and Bowls
Use the Hunger Scale
