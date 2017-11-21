 Skip Nav
Best Type of Weed For Sleep

Puff, Puff, Snooze: The Best Weed For a Better Night's Sleep

One of the many beneficial side effects from ingesting weed includes the ability to fall asleep with ease. Getting high before bed has been part of my nighttime ritual for a few years now, and the best part is, despite my regular usage, I don't ever depend on it. Even when I'm gone for weeks at a time visiting home or traveling, I'm still able to doze off without any trouble — just maybe not as quickly. But when I do smoke or vape toward the end of my day, I enjoy a deep slumber throughout the entire night.

Whether you're struggling with insomnia or just looking for a better night's rest, you might find some positive effects — and great sleep — from using marijuana, although it shouldn't be used in an attempt to cure any preexisting ailments. Look to the following tips and product recommendations to get yourself started responsibly.

First Things First

Know how much to smoke and when. A few friends and I have experienced that when we smoke too close to bedtime, we wake up hazy and sometimes with a headache. Just as you would with a glass of wine, start smoking about an hour before you plan to climb into bed to give your body some time to wind down.

If you're a beginner user, begin with only one small hit and wait for the onset before your next puff. There is such a thing as getting too high, and the results are usually paranoia, discomfort, racing thoughts, and sometimes dizziness — the total opposite of the type of relaxation you're trying to achieve. And don't forget to hydrate throughout the evening as well!

The Best Weed Products For Sleep

In general, you'll want to look for indica-dominant strains, which will provide full-body relaxation and sleepiness. Indicas are definitely a nighttime weed, while sativas are best for remaining active throughout the day. A few of my personal favorites include Canndescent's Calm strain (designed for pre-bed enjoyment), Skywalker OG, Girl Scout Cookies, and OG Kush, but you really can't go wrong with any indica-heavy product.

For more recommendations, we spoke with Sheena Shiravi, PR head of weed-delivery app Eaze.

"There are a few different ways marijuana can help you unwind and get ready for bed," she told POPSUGAR. "My ideal evening would actually first involve a bath in OmEdible Lavender Epsom Salt Mineral Soak; it's a great way to help your body relax after a long day."

In terms of vapes, Hmbdldt's Sleep dose pen is a great choice, or Sheena's favorites: the disposable vape Midnight Berry DomPen or the Relax cartridge by State.

"I typically like partaking in any of these methods about 30 minutes to an hour before I'm ready to get into bed," Sheena said. "It helps me relax and get through my normal bedtime routine so by the time my head hit's the pillow, I'm fast asleep."

For nonsmokers looking for a more controlled dose, Sheena suggests Ritual Nighttime drops, a blend of 1:4 CBD:THC and essential oils to aid with insomnia, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. "For a normal night sleep, I typically take the lowest dose (.25mL) denoted on the box," Sheena told us. "Or, as the holiday's approach, a half dose (.5mL) is a great way to help with sleeping on planes or combat jet lag."

If you're a regular consumer, try the Altai Lemon Honey Soothers, which include 10mgs per candy.

"The big thing to note is that everybody is different, so it's a really good idea to try different products and forms to see what works best for yourself," Sheena said. "Indica is typically the way to go before bed. I also say start low and slow, which applies here as well. You want just enough to relax you and get ready for bed."

Image Source: Unsplash / Kinga Cichewicz
