The Right Amount of Weed to Smoke to Avoid Getting Too Stoned

Anytime I ask somebody why they dislike weed, they normally tell me about that one time in college they took a fat bong rip and immediately entered panic mode. And that's when I respond with, "Well, there you go. You smoked way too much." When it comes to ingesting cannabis in any shape or form, there is a magic number in terms of hits and quantities, especially for beginners. Something to keep in mind: You can always smoke more, but you can't reverse a high. So always, always start with microdoses and keep building from there.

If you're not a regular cannabis user, stay away from edibles and "advanced" smoking methods like dabbing (torching concentrates), smoking out of bongs, etc., at least until you understand the rate your body metabolizes THC. We each have a unique biochemistry and the high is never a one-size-fits-all deal, which means it'll take some experimenting to figure out how weed affects you. You may even come to realize that marijuana is just not your thing, and that's totally OK! But consider the many incredible benefits weed has to offer — full-body relaxation, anti-anxiety (if done right) results, pain reduction, and more — before completely ruling it out.

Whether you're smoking a joint or taking a hit from a pipe, begin with one small puff only. Many people, including myself, don't experience a high at all for their very first time; in which case, just try again another day. Wait it out for about 20 minutes to an hour (you should feel the effects almost instantly) and evaluate whether you're ready for puff number two. The high could very well hit you later, so make sure to wait for the onset first.

This is another reason why I recommend avoiding edibles until you familiarize yourself with cannabis. Your rate of metabolization is even more difficult to pinpoint when consuming edibles, usually taking 45 minutes to an hour and a half to feel the effects. The most common mistake with beginners is that they eat another brownie piece, for example, after not feeling anything in the first 20 minutes and then experience an overwhelming high all at once. Don't do that.

To provide you with specific measurements, we've referred to The Beginner's Guide to Marijuana by weed-delivery app Eaze.

If You Don't Want to Get High at All

Smoking: High CBD products (24:1 or 16:1 CBD)

Edibles: High CBD products (24:1 or 16:1 CBD)

Stick to CBD-heavy products, which will result in a mellow body high without the psychoactive effects that come with THC.

If You Want to Get a Little High

Smoking: Less than 10 percent THC

Edibles: Less than 2mg THC

Read the flower labels and edible wrappers, which state the concentration levels.

If You Want to Get Noticeably High

Smoking: Between 10 percent and 20 percent THC

Edibles: Between 2mg and 10mg THC



Most flowers range between 18 and 22 percent THC, but you can find strains lower or higher. But even with a high-concentrated strain, it's still possible to control your dose.

If You Want to Get Super High

Smoking: More than 20 percent THC

Edibles: More than 10mg THC

Vape pens are also a great and healthier way to ease into cannabis. Hmbldt's dose pens are particularly fantastic for newbie smokers since they have a timed dose to ensure precise and consistent puffs every time. Simply inhale until a light vibration indicates to release.

You should also take into account how long a high typically lasts. Note that everybody's experience will vary, but on average, a high after smoking flower lasts anywhere from one to three hours, while an edible high can continue strong for three to six hours. Since there's no secret to sobering up quickly other than time, always start with less to prevent a terrible trip!