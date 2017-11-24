 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Feeling Painfully Stuffed? All of These Yoga Poses Relieve Bloating
Healthy Eating Tips
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
Holiday Fitness
How to Bounce Back From a Holiday Food Hangover
Yoga
Yoga Sequence For Happiness
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Feeling Painfully Stuffed? All of These Yoga Poses Relieve Bloating

Big meal? Lots of crazy bloating? You've passed the point of no return with gluten and dairy? Your digestion isn't doomed, you might just need some yoga. Seriously! The trick to calming a distended belly and getting things moving may be a spinal twist or Bow Pose. Check out over 20 of the best moves you can do to get your body back in check.

Additional reporting by Jenny Sugar

Related
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga
Downward Facing Dog Pose
Standing Forward Bend Pose
Wide-Legged Forward Bend
Bound Headstand Pose
Open Triangle
Open Revolved Extended Side Angle
One-Legged Seated Spinal Twist
Extended Wide Squat
Butterfly Pose
Boat Pose
Seated Heart Opener
Camel
Seated Straddle
Cobra
Bow Pose
Bridge
Fish
Knee to Chest
Knees to Chest
Happy Baby
Eagle Twist
Spinal Twist
Wide Child's Pose
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessBeginner Fitness TipsBloatingWorkoutsThanksgivingYogaHoliday
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Traded in Her Thanksgiving Sweatpants For a Tiny Bikini
by Marina Liao
Healthy Party Appetizers
Holiday Fitness
15 Elegant and Healthy Party Apps That Are Deceptively Easy to Make
by Kelli Acciardo
Velvet Clothes 2017
Holiday Fashion
24 Must-Have Velvet Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like a Star This Holiday Season
by Krista Jones
Chocolate Bark Recipes
Holiday Food
21 Ridiculously Delicious, Ridiculously Easy Chocolate Bark Recipes
by Nicole Perry
How to Do an Incline Push-Up
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Build to a Push-Up, This Is the Modification You Should Be Doing
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds