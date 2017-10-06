Paleo Vegan Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer Recipe
Paleo Dieters and Vegans Will Devour This Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte
Look, we know it's not even November, but we're already a little (OK, a lot) excited about pumpkin spice everything. Looking to spice up your morning coffee in a healthy way? These freezable, Paleo, vegan creamer cubes are as tasty as they are convenient.
Paleo blogger and author of Fed & Fit, Cassy Joy Garcia knows a thing or two about treating yourself without going against your diet. Have you been considering going Paleo or vegan but can't bear the idea of breaking up with your creamy pumpkin spice lattes? Don't worry — this dairy-free, all-natural recipe has you covered. The best part? You can whip up a batch and freeze individual portions for months.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
From Fed & Fit by Cassy Joy Garcia
Notes
Tips from Cassy:
- If your canned coconut milk is extra thick or the creamer is too thick after being chilled, add 1 to 2 tablespoons water to thin it.
- If you prefer not to include any sweetener, skip the dates!
- Freeze the creamer in silicone molds to have convenient portions available anytime. Individual portions of creamer will keep in the freezer for up to 5 months.
Ingredients
- 1 (13.5 ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 pitted Medjool dates
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon ground gloves
Directions
In a blender, puree all of the ingredients for 3 to 5 minutes, until completely smooth. Use right away or store in a jar in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Coffee
- Cuisine
- North American
- Yield
- 30
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 29