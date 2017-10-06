Paleo Dieters and Vegans Will Devour This Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte

 Skip Nav
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
Look, we know it's not even November, but we're already a little (OK, a lot) excited about pumpkin spice everything. Looking to spice up your morning coffee in a healthy way? These freezable, Paleo, vegan creamer cubes are as tasty as they are convenient.

Paleo blogger and author of Fed & Fit, Cassy Joy Garcia knows a thing or two about treating yourself without going against your diet. Have you been considering going Paleo or vegan but can't bear the idea of breaking up with your creamy pumpkin spice lattes? Don't worry — this dairy-free, all-natural recipe has you covered. The best part? You can whip up a batch and freeze individual portions for months.

Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer

Notes

Tips from Cassy:

  1. If your canned coconut milk is extra thick or the creamer is too thick after being chilled, add 1 to 2 tablespoons water to thin it.
  2. If you prefer not to include any sweetener, skip the dates!
  3. Freeze the creamer in silicone molds to have convenient portions available anytime. Individual portions of creamer will keep in the freezer for up to 5 months.

Ingredients

  1. 1 (13.5 ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
  2. 2 tablespoons water
  3. 2 pitted Medjool dates
  4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  5. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  6. 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
  7. 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  8. 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  9. 1/8 teaspoon ground gloves

Directions

In a blender, puree all of the ingredients for 3 to 5 minutes, until completely smooth. Use right away or store in a jar in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Information

Category
Drinks, Coffee
Cuisine
North American
Yield
30
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
29
Image Source: Fed & Fit
