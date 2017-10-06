Paleo Dieters and Vegans Will Devour This Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte

Look, we know it's not even November, but we're already a little (OK, a lot) excited about pumpkin spice everything. Looking to spice up your morning coffee in a healthy way? These freezable, Paleo, vegan creamer cubes are as tasty as they are convenient.



Healthy Taco Tuesday Inspiration From a Paleo Expert Related

Paleo blogger and author of Fed & Fit, Cassy Joy Garcia knows a thing or two about treating yourself without going against your diet. Have you been considering going Paleo or vegan but can't bear the idea of breaking up with your creamy pumpkin spice lattes? Don't worry — this dairy-free, all-natural recipe has you covered. The best part? You can whip up a batch and freeze individual portions for months.