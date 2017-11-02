Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein

 Skip Nav
Maybe eating half a pan of brownies for breakfast isn't the best of ideas since you'll feel pretty crappy afterward, but this oatmeal? Yes. Yes, you can and totally should inhale this chocolate overnight oatmeal. It's so perfectly creamy and chocolaty — kind of like brownie batter.

And not only will your chocolate dreams come true, but this decadent breakfast offers 19 grams of protein and over eight grams of fiber, too — all for around 10 grams of sugar. This breakfast will satisfy your insatiable sweet tooth and your hunger. Prep it before going to bed, and you'll be so excited to dig in come morning.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup rolled oats
  2. 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  3. 2/3 cup unsweetened soy milk
  4. 1/4 scoop chocolate protein powder (about 17.5 grams; I used Vega)
  5. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
  6. 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  7. 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
  8. 1/2 tablespoon dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Mini Chips)
  9. 1 tablespoon dried cherries or cranberries

Directions

  1. Add the first six ingredients to a small mason jar and mix thoroughly with a spoon.
  2. Place in the fridge overnight.
  3. In the morning, mix in the cashews, chocolate chips, and dried cherries and enjoy!

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
361
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
