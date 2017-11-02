Chocolate Overnight Oats
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein
Maybe eating half a pan of brownies for breakfast isn't the best of ideas since you'll feel pretty crappy afterward, but this oatmeal? Yes. Yes, you can and totally should inhale this chocolate overnight oatmeal. It's so perfectly creamy and chocolaty — kind of like brownie batter.
And not only will your chocolate dreams come true, but this decadent breakfast offers 19 grams of protein and over eight grams of fiber, too — all for around 10 grams of sugar. This breakfast will satisfy your insatiable sweet tooth and your hunger. Prep it before going to bed, and you'll be so excited to dig in come morning.
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 2/3 cup unsweetened soy milk
- 1/4 scoop chocolate protein powder (about 17.5 grams; I used Vega)
- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
- 1/2 tablespoon dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Mini Chips)
- 1 tablespoon dried cherries or cranberries
Directions
- Add the first six ingredients to a small mason jar and mix thoroughly with a spoon.
- Place in the fridge overnight.
- In the morning, mix in the cashews, chocolate chips, and dried cherries and enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 361
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar