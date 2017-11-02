Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein

Maybe eating half a pan of brownies for breakfast isn't the best of ideas since you'll feel pretty crappy afterward, but this oatmeal? Yes. Yes, you can and totally should inhale this chocolate overnight oatmeal. It's so perfectly creamy and chocolaty — kind of like brownie batter.

And not only will your chocolate dreams come true, but this decadent breakfast offers 19 grams of protein and over eight grams of fiber, too — all for around 10 grams of sugar. This breakfast will satisfy your insatiable sweet tooth and your hunger. Prep it before going to bed, and you'll be so excited to dig in come morning.