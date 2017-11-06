Holy Sh*t, The Rock's Cheat Meal Could Feed a Small Army

 Skip Nav
When it comes to that fit life, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doesn't disappoint. His Instagram feed is flooded with intense workouts, made even more dramatic with the actor's inspirational captions and hilarious hashtags — #bloodsweatrespect, y'all!

Don't cheat yourself my friends, treat yourself. Also known as Sunday night with a big plate of huge banana chocolate chip pancakes on my lap, while channel surfing, knowing damn well I'll have the sugar sweats all night til I wake up at 4am to go to work. And yes, that's a bottle of decadent Canadian maple syrup. Ah the hell with it, get your ass over here gluttony and let me embrace you. #CheatMealSunday

In between the 5 a.m. sweat sessions, we also get a glimpse of the actor's insane diet. And given that the dude is eating more than 5,000 calories per day, it shouldn't surprise us that his cheat meal would be on par with a Las Vegas breakfast buffet — until you see it all laid out in its pancakes-and-syrup glory.

From what we can tell, the actor gives himself one cheat meal per week, and he doesn't skimp. It typically consists of seven or so pancakes that are bigger than my head and usually includes bananas, chocolate chips, whipped cream, and maple syrup. He also keeps it simple by using Aunt Jemima just-add-water pancake mix. Other past cheat meals have consisted of four double-dough pizzas, 21 peanut butter brownies, and a casual eight pieces of sourdough french toast, topped with a chunk of apple pie.

While trainers are split on the benefits of a cheat meal, The Rock has said in previous posts that he has to have his "sugar sweats and carb coma and will not be defeated!" Which of course begs the question, can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

