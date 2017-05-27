We Got Our Hands on Healthy, High-Protein Gelato — and Ate All of It in 1 Sitting

If you haven't noticed, we have a bit of an obsession with healthy ice cream. From Halo Top to Enlightened to Yasso, anytime we can get our hands on a lightened-up frozen sweet treat, we're game.

When we found Forte Gelato, we knew we had to taste it. In a four-ounce serving, you'll get as much protein as, if not more than, a serving of Greek yogurt! The 15 grams of satiating, muscle-fueling protein come from milk protein concentrate, skim milk, cream, and eggs. These gelatos are made with all-organic ingredients, with Fair Trade vanilla bean and cocoa and cage-free eggs. Total serving? One hundred and sixty calories, and only 2.5 grams of fat.

Even if you didn't know all these things, you'd sink your spoon into a velvety little cup of densely delicious ice cream and think you were cheating hardcore on whatever healthy-eating plan you're on. And while these still do have a decent amount of sugar in them, they're much, much healthier than the other stuff at the grocery store. Here are some highlights from what POPSUGAR editors thought of the flavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chocolate

"My favorite high-protein ice cream yet (better than Halo Top, Enlightened, and Artic Zero). Rich, chocolaty taste, super creamy — doesn't taste good for you, basically."

"This does NOT taste healthy. It's decadent, perfectly cocoay, and so creamy. It's dense yet light at the same time."





Vanilla

"Tastes like delicious vanilla custard or panna cotta. Smooth and creamy, with a really rich taste."

"It was too sweet for me (although I'm not a HUGE fan of supersweet ice cream)."





Ginger

"Nice taste, not too overpowering; it would pair really well with fresh strawberries or blackberries."





Espresso

"This is like the best breve latte I've ever had made into a frozen delight. Such good, smooth coffee flavor. Obsessed."

"I was blown away by how creamy and delicious this was! It tasted so much better than I'd ever expect from a store-bought gelato, let alone a 'healthy' version."



