 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Got Our Hands on Healthy, High-Protein Gelato — and Ate All of It in 1 Sitting
Vegan
Can't Decide Between Hummus or Guacamole? Make Avocado Hummus
Hangovers
I Got Hammered to Try These Hangover-Prevention Vitamins, So You Don't Have To
DOMS
Should You Exercise When You Are Sore?

Forte Healthy Gelato Taste Test

We Got Our Hands on Healthy, High-Protein Gelato — and Ate All of It in 1 Sitting

If you haven't noticed, we have a bit of an obsession with healthy ice cream. From Halo Top to Enlightened to Yasso, anytime we can get our hands on a lightened-up frozen sweet treat, we're game.

When we found Forte Gelato, we knew we had to taste it. In a four-ounce serving, you'll get as much protein as, if not more than, a serving of Greek yogurt! The 15 grams of satiating, muscle-fueling protein come from milk protein concentrate, skim milk, cream, and eggs. These gelatos are made with all-organic ingredients, with Fair Trade vanilla bean and cocoa and cage-free eggs. Total serving? One hundred and sixty calories, and only 2.5 grams of fat.

Related
We Tried All 7 Flavors of Halo Top Low-Calorie, High-Protein Ice Cream . . . and Here's How It Went

Even if you didn't know all these things, you'd sink your spoon into a velvety little cup of densely delicious ice cream and think you were cheating hardcore on whatever healthy-eating plan you're on. And while these still do have a decent amount of sugar in them, they're much, much healthier than the other stuff at the grocery store. Here are some highlights from what POPSUGAR editors thought of the flavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chocolate

"My favorite high-protein ice cream yet (better than Halo Top, Enlightened, and Artic Zero). Rich, chocolaty taste, super creamy — doesn't taste good for you, basically."

"This does NOT taste healthy. It's decadent, perfectly cocoay, and so creamy. It's dense yet light at the same time."


Vanilla

"Tastes like delicious vanilla custard or panna cotta. Smooth and creamy, with a really rich taste."

"It was too sweet for me (although I'm not a HUGE fan of supersweet ice cream)."


Ginger

"Nice taste, not too overpowering; it would pair really well with fresh strawberries or blackberries."


Espresso

"This is like the best breve latte I've ever had made into a frozen delight. Such good, smooth coffee flavor. Obsessed."

"I was blown away by how creamy and delicious this was! It tasted so much better than I'd ever expect from a store-bought gelato, let alone a 'healthy' version."


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
Healthy DessertsHealthy Eating TipsTaste TestsHealthy LivingIce CreamProtein
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Trader Joe's
Here's Exactly What Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust Tastes Like
by Michele Foley
How to Freeze Oatmeal
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
What Protein Bars Taste the Best?
Healthy Eating Tips
Which Protein Bars Actually Taste Good? Editors Weigh In
by Dominique Astorino
McDonalds
McDonald's Advertising Tricks Children's Tastebuds
by partysugar
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Replace Butter When Baking
Healthy Eating Tips
Become a Healthy Baker With These Surprising Butter Substitutes
by Jenny Sugar
CrossFit Mirror Weight-Loss Tip
christmas abbott
by Jenny Sugar
Burger King Starts Free-Coffee Fridays; How Good Is Its Coffee?
Deals
Burger King's Free-Coffee Fridays Are Worth the Effort
by Susannah Chen
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
What Is the Best Tasting Light Beer?
Summer
The Best-Tasting Beer With the Fewest Calories
by Lizzie Fuhr
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
List of Things to Dispose Of
Productivity
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds