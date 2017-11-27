Hurry and Shop the 16 Best Health and Fitness Items From Oprah's Favorite Things!

 Skip Nav
The holiday season has officially begun because Oprah says so! She just dropped the coveted list of her favorite things for 2017, and we're already running for our wallets. This year was no disappointment, because there's an abundance of trendy, useful, cozy, and downright amazing gifts that we can't wait to get our hands on. We want them for our loved ones and, let's be honest, also ourselves. If you're a total health and fitness guru, you're in luck; we made it easy and pulled out the best items to help you be the best version of yourself. From a healthy dessert maker to a rose gold bike, Oprah has you covered. And the good news is that all the items are easy to purchase on Amazon. Shop these hot picks.

BeatsX In-Ear Headphones
$109
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush
$191
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System With Auto-Spiralizer
$270
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Martone Cycling Studio City Bicycle
$1,157
from amazon.com
Buy Now
23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
$69
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tory Sport Banner Tear Away Track Pants
$178
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Smart Nora Anti Snoring Solution
$300
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gourmia Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Spanx Active Shaping Compression Pants
$78
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer
$160
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mount Mansfield Maple Products Vermont Maple Syrup
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gratitude Glass Jar
$45
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Taylor Weighing Bowl Digital Scale
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Josh Pond Farm Organic Blueberries
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prepd Pack Lunchbox Set
$69
from amazon.com
Buy Now
