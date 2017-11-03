18 Healthy Dinners That Are 5 Ingredients or Less

We've all been there — the fridge is almost empty, the cupboard is gathering cobwebs, and that trip to the grocery store just keeps getting pushed back. In times like this, it's easy to reach for that bowl of microwavable mac 'n' cheese or order takeout, ultimately throwing any health-conscious decisions to the wind. But rest assured the following recipes all contain five ingredients or less and the varying contents of your spice cabinet and are as satisfying as they are healthy.



Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings Related