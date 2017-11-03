 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Breakfast
Lose Weight With These High-Fiber Breakfast Ideas
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is Exactly What Happens If You Miss a Workout . . . or 2 or 3 or 12
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Healthy Dinners That Are 5 Ingredients or Less

We've all been there — the fridge is almost empty, the cupboard is gathering cobwebs, and that trip to the grocery store just keeps getting pushed back. In times like this, it's easy to reach for that bowl of microwavable mac 'n' cheese or order takeout, ultimately throwing any health-conscious decisions to the wind. But rest assured the following recipes all contain five ingredients or less and the varying contents of your spice cabinet and are as satisfying as they are healthy.

Related
Quick and Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings
Paleo Shrimp and Grits
Balsamic Butternut Squash Salad
Chili-Stuffed Sweet Potato
Quick and Easy Salmon
Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Avocado Chicken Salad
Shrimp and Spaghetti Squash
Roasted Chicken Breasts
Carrot, Black Bean, and Quinoa Bowl
Artichoke and Garlic Broiled Chicken
Mediterranean Baked Halibut
Paleo Stuffed Peppers
Lemon Seared Salmon
Paleo Zucchini Pasta
Raspberry Balsamic Chicken Thigh
Celeriac Pasta With Brussels Sprouts
Oven-Poached Salmon
Sweet Potato Turkey Chili
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingDinner
Healthy Recipes
A Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Makes Every Day a Good Day
by Michele Foley
Healthy Chicken Salad Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Lighten Up Chicken Salad With a Secret Ingredient
by Lizzie Fuhr
High-Protein Vegetarian and Vegan Recipes
Healthy Recipes
20 Protein-Packed Meals That Don't Contain a Single Piece of Meat
by Emilia Benton
Healthy Pumpkin Recipes
Healthy Recipes
37 Pumpkin Recipes You'll Want to Pin Like Crazy
by Michele Foley
Pioneer Woman's Chicken Mozzarella Pasta
Fast and Easy
The Pioneer Woman Swears by This 16-Minute Pasta Dish
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds