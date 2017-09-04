 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show
Cooking Basics
How to Cut Up a Watermelon, in Pictures

Easy Roasted Chicken Breast Recipe

20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Picky eaters, kids, and adults alike will approve of this buttery, lemon-pepper baked chicken recipe. I know this, because I am a former picky eater, and my mom made a rendition of this almost every night of my childhood. Back in the '90s, she relied on Lawry's Lemon Pepper to carry the flavor weight. But now that I'm older and a proud microplane-owner, I've updated the recipe to include fresh lemon zest and ground pepper. Bumping up the oven temperature slashes the cook time and contributes to the juiciest white meat. Just be sure to spoon or brush the melted butter over the tops of the chicken when it comes out of the oven so there's no skimping on any of the rich, citrusy flavors.

Related
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
28 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Recipes That Won't Bore You to Tears
Your Ultimate Guide to Fast and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Notes

I used skin-on chicken breasts; however, this recipe can be made with skinless chicken breasts as well.

I prefer the clean taste of ghee, or clarified butter, when roasting chicken, as it can withstand high heat without burning. However, regular butter also works in this recipe.

Easy Roasted Chicken Breast Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 boneless chicken breasts
  2. 1 1/2 tablespoons ghee (or butter)
  3. 1 lemon, preferably Meyer, zest only
  4. Hefty pinch of salt
  5. Pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small casserole dish, lay the chicken breasts flat, dot with ghee (or butter), sprinkle with lemon zest, and liberally season with salt and pepper.
  2. Roast for 20 minutes. Allow chicken to rest for up to 15 minutes before serving.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Yield
Serves 2
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Meal PlanningOriginal RecipesFast And EasyHealthy RecipesDinnerRecipesChicken
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
Our Take on P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
by Brandi Milloy
Summer Recipes to Feed a Crowd
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze
by Erin Cullum
Easy Grilled Chicken Breast Recipe
Original Recipes
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Easy Summer Salads
Fast and Easy
21 Easy End-of-Summer Salads You Can Whip Up in a Flash
by Erin Cullum
Best Hot Dog Recipes
Fast and Easy
15+ Outrageous Takes on Hot Dogs
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds