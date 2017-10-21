As a nutritionist, I always struggle to choose what to hand out to trick-or-treaters when they bound up to our door in their adorable Halloween costumes. I've tried year after year to convince my husband that handing out stickers and pencils is totally acceptable, but he ranks these trinkets right up there with giving out raisins and toothbrushes, so my ploys always seem to fail.

We've managed to compromise on this issue by choosing candies that are on the higher end of the health spectrum. Some of these candies are organic and some use only natural colors and flavors, but the little ghosts and witches who visit your house will never know the difference!