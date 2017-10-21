 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
31 Treats For the Ultimate Healthy Halloween
intermittent fasting
I Fasted 20 Hours a Day For 2 Weeks, and I Can't Believe This Happened
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Found the Healthiest Candies You Can Hand Out — and Eat! — This Halloween

As a nutritionist, I always struggle to choose what to hand out to trick-or-treaters when they bound up to our door in their adorable Halloween costumes. I've tried year after year to convince my husband that handing out stickers and pencils is totally acceptable, but he ranks these trinkets right up there with giving out raisins and toothbrushes, so my ploys always seem to fail.

We've managed to compromise on this issue by choosing candies that are on the higher end of the health spectrum. Some of these candies are organic and some use only natural colors and flavors, but the little ghosts and witches who visit your house will never know the difference!

Related
Nothing but Treats Here! Vegan Halloween Candy You Can Find Just About Anywhere
Justin's Dark Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Glee Gum Pops
YumEarth Organic Gummy Jackolanterns
No Whey! Peanot Butter No No's
YumEarth Organic Sour Beans
Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears
YumEarth Organic Hard Candies
OCHO Organic Variety Pack
Surf Sweets Organic Fruity Bears
YumEarth Halloween Fruit Lollipops
Wholesome Organic Lollipops
Black Forest Organic Gummy Worms
Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans
Enjoy Life Chocolate Minis
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CandyGrocery ShoppingHealthy LivingVeganHalloweenCandy
Healthy Eating Tips
Should You Go Vegan? These Are the Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
by Gina Florio
Vegan Snickers Bar Recipe
Healthy Recipes
No Tricks Here! Treat Yourself to Healthier, Vegan Snickers
by Jenny Sugar
Cult Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix
Netflix
9 Cult Classic Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix
by Melissa Goldman
Califia Farms Almond Milk Cold-Brew Pumpkin Spice Latte
Vegan
Stock Up on Califia's Almond Milk Pumpkin Spice Latte Like a PSL-Apocalypse Is Upon Us
by Dominique Astorino
The Quickest Way to Make Skittles Vodka
Nostalgia
How to Make Skittles-Infused Vodka Shots
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds