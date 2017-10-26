 Skip Nav
Vegan
Low-Calorie, No-Bake Brownies — They're Vegan, Too!
Detoxes
I Gave Up Sugar For an Entire Month, and Here's What Happened
Halloween
Blast Fat and Sculpt Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This At-Home Workout
Spooky Healthy Halloween Appetizers to Scare Away Hunger

Partying down on Halloween isn't just for the kiddos! Adults dig ghostly decorations, clever costumes, and spookily inspired munchies, too. And the party doesn't need to be all about candy, either! If you're hosting a Halloween gathering, here are some healthy and fun appetizers you can create that simply scream Halloween.

Cheese Pumpkins
Veggie Fingers Dip
Jack-o'-Lantern Hummus Plate
Bat Bites
Beady Edible Eyes
Creepy Cuke Monsters
Banana Ghost Pops
Ghost Toast
