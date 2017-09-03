 Skip Nav
The Don't-Expect-to-Walk-Tomorrow Leg Workout
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak Thinks "Life Is Too Short" to Be Keto
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
15 Healthy Sandwich Ideas That Make Lunchtime Sensational

When you need to change up a stale lunchtime routine, a sandwich is the perfect place to start. Something as simple as two pieces of bread leaves room for an indefinite amount of stacked creations. And when done the right way, it makes for a filling, healthy, and nutrient-rich option. Let the brown-bagging begin.

Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chunky Chickpea Salad
Fig, Banana, and Almond Butter Panini
Turkey Caprese Panini
Vegan Chicken Salad
Roasted Veggie Sub
Tuna Salad
Roasted Red Pepper, Portobello, and Smoked Gouda
Turkey and Apple Pita Pocket
Vegetarian Bánh Mì
Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich
Hummus and Veggie Sandwich
Salmon Wasabi Sandwich
Jaime's Roast Beef Sandwich
Smashed Avocado Chickpea Salad
ad777 ad777 3 years

What's the exact recipe for the chunky chickpea salad sandwich? I'm not sure how much of everything to add.
