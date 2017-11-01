 Skip Nav
60 Recipes to Help Shave Calories Off of Lunchtime

Cooking and packing up a quality healthy lunch is a good idea for so many reasons. Whether or not you're trying to lose weight, bringing your own lunch to work keeps you in charge of the ingredients that fuel your body and helps you perform at your best both at work and in the gym. Regardless of your dietary limitations and preferences, (at least!) one of these healthy recipes will fit the bill and make its way into your lunchtime rotation.

Broccoli Shrimp Stir-Fry
Cucumber Corn Salad
Carrot Pasta
Avocado Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Crust Pizza
Avocado Shell Salad
Veggie and Hummus Sandwich
Roasted Sweet Potato and Quinoa Salad
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, and Quinoa Burger
Eggless Kale Caesar Salad
Spicy Chicken Chili
Vegan Bean Salad
Chickpea and Kale Stew
Rainbow Quinoa Salad
Baby Kale Sesame Salad
Santa Fe Vegetable Soup
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Healthy Chicken Salad
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Quinoa Wrap
Chirashi Bowl
Tomato Lentil Soup
Lemon Tuna Salad
Cucumber Caprese Salad
Tortilla-Less Soup
Paleo Pad Thai
Red, White, Bean, and Basil Frittata
Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito
Taco Salad
Two-Bean Sweet Potato Soup
