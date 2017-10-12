Your New Favorite Way to Enjoy Sweet Potatoes

 Skip Nav
Healthy Sweet Potato Fries
Craving the crisp satisfaction of sweet potato fries without the fat? This baked recipe comes together with minimal prep, and the results are absolutely delicious. With less than 155 calories per serving (including the creamy and spicy chipotle-pepper dip!) and lots of vitamin A, these crisp and satisfying wedges are perfect to bake up the next time you're jonesing for some french-fried goodness.

Healthy Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

  1. 2 large garnet yams or sweet potatoes, cut into wedges
  2. 2 tablespoons olive oil
  3. 1 tablespoon chili powder
  4. 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  5. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  6. 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  1. For dip:
  2. 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  3. 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers, chopped
  4. 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425ºF.
  2. Toss cut sweet potatoes in olive oil, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and cayenne. Make sure every wedge is evenly coated.
  3. Roast cut-side down for 30 minutes, turning once.
  4. While sweet potatoes are roasting, mix Greek yogurt, peppers, and lime juice in a small jar. Set aside in the fridge for whenever you're ready to dip!


Side Dishes
4 servings

Nutrition

Calories per serving
154
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years

Yum! Must try this!

freshfitnhealthy freshfitnhealthy 3 years
Yum, this looks amazing. I love getting my fries actually crispy! xoxo Sarah Grace, Fresh Fit N Healthy.
Lizzie-Fuhr Lizzie-Fuhr 3 years
@Stephanie15455619 The calorie count includes 1/4 of the dip :) Hope you enjoy them!
Stephanie15455619 Stephanie15455619 3 years
Is the calorie count just for the sweet potato fries? Or the fries and 1/4 of the dip too? Thanks! These look super tasty.
Jenny-Sugar Jenny-Sugar 3 years
The sweet potatoes in my kitchen are screaming for me to try this recipe!
