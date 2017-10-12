Your New Favorite Way to Enjoy Sweet Potatoes

Craving the crisp satisfaction of sweet potato fries without the fat? This baked recipe comes together with minimal prep, and the results are absolutely delicious. With less than 155 calories per serving (including the creamy and spicy chipotle-pepper dip!) and lots of vitamin A, these crisp and satisfying wedges are perfect to bake up the next time you're jonesing for some french-fried goodness.

Spicy Sweet Potato Fries Adapted from Food Network.com Ingredients 2 large garnet yams or sweet potatoes, cut into wedges 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon chili powder 1/2 teaspoon cumin 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon cayenne For dip: 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers, chopped 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice Directions Preheat oven to 425ºF. Toss cut sweet potatoes in olive oil, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and cayenne. Make sure every wedge is evenly coated. Roast cut-side down for 30 minutes, turning once. While sweet potatoes are roasting, mix Greek yogurt, peppers, and lime juice in a small jar. Set aside in the fridge for whenever you're ready to dip!

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Side Dishes Yield 4 servings Nutrition Calories per serving 154