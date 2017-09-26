Make All Your Breakfasts Healthy and Delicious With These Trader Joe's Staples

Trader Joe's is known for its delicious foods, made with well-known ingredients and few preservatives. And the brand certainly knows how to do breakfast! Aside from its fresh fruits and veggies, here are some staples you should keep in your kitchen at all times to whip up a nutritious breakfast any day of the week.

Fresh:

Medjool dates: great for making fruit-and-nut bars or to add to oatmeal.

Riced cauliflower: perfect for cauliflower porridge.

100% liquid egg whites: add greens and other veggies for a savory breakfast.

Unsweetened soy and almond milk: for cereal and smoothies.

Pomegranate seeds: these make it much easier to add them to yogurt or cereal.

