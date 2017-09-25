 Skip Nav
Food News
15 Trader Joe's Breakfast Staples For Busy People

Eating breakfast on busy weekdays isn't always possible, but our editors make it happen with these staples from Trader Joe's. Some of us prefer quick-cooking oatmeal while others opt for bacon (or smoked salmon bacon!), but the one thing these items have in common is that they're breakfasts you'll actually look forward to eating — and that will fill you up. Keep reading to discover each editor-approved item and find out why it's a must have for your next Trader Joe's shopping trip.

Frozen Chocolate Croissants ($4)
Uncured Dry-Rubbed Sliced Bacon ($5)
Maple Pecan Clusters ($4)
Quick-Cook Steel-Cut Oats ($2)
Frozen Hash Browns ($2)
Organic Multigrain Hot Cereal ($3)
Crunchy Almond Butter ($7)
Vanilla Almond Clusters ($4)
Frozen Steel-Cut Oats ($2)
Frozen Fruit For Smoothies ($2-$3)
Frozen Blueberry Waffles ($2)
Gluten-Free Granola With Fruit and Nuts ($4)
Rolled Oats ($4)
Smoked Salmon Bacon ($5)
Organic Chia Seeds ($5)
