These Keto-Friendly Desserts Will Be a Hit at Your Next Dinner Party

The latest on-trend diet is the keto diet. The keto diet is a very low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat plan that severely limits sugar and white or refined carbs. Encouraged on this diet are lean proteins, some fruit, and plant-based fats. It's not for everyone, but many have seen incredible results by sticking to it. While that sounds easy enough for our morning egg whites and lunch salads, how are we supposed to adapt it to our holiday desserts? Turns out there are a lot more options than we may have realized.

Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Gingerbread Latte
Peanut Butter Fat Bombs
Cranberry Coconut Granita
Wagashi
Keto No Bake N'oatmeal Fudge Bars
Double Chocolate Haystacks
Sugar-Free Mocha Ice Blocks
Butter Cookies
Flourless Keto Brownies
Keto Brownie Cake
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Low Carb Pumpkin Pie
Paleo Brownies
Coconut Boosters
Low Carb Peanut Butter Cookies
Slow Cooker Grain Free Granola
Mango Dome Cake
Brownie Batter Milkshake
