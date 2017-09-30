 Skip Nav
Intermediate Workouts
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Butt Exercises
The Only 5 Butt Exercises You Need to Do
beginner workouts
The Very Best Arm Workout For Beginners

Vegan Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cookies

Bake a Batch of Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Love a slice of creamy pumpkin pie but don't love the calorie amount attached to it? Then grab a can of pumpkin and bake these cookies immediately. Soft, chewy, and under 100 calories, they're bursting with that spiced pumpkin pie flavor you crave, but for fewer calories and sugar.

Plus these babies are grain-free, so they're low in carbs, too. Another bonus? Since this recipe is vegan, you can go ahead and lick the bowl clean!

Related
Snack Better and Lose Weight With Over 20 Protein-Packed Recipes
Healthy Brownie Recipes That Make a Diet Seem Decadent
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup creamy almond butter
  2. 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  3. 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  4. 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  5. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  6. 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  7. 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a Silpat.
  2. Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl, and mix until a smooth batter is formed. If adding the dark chocolate chips, fold them in now.
  3. Using a spoon, drop the batter onto the lined baking sheet and use the back of the spoon to spread them out into circles.
  4. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the edges are slightly golden.
  5. Allow to cool completely before using a spatula to remove from the baking sheet.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Yield
20 cookies
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
95
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesPumpkinsHealthy LivingCookiesGluten-FreeDessert
Join The Conversation
Holiday Food
15 Low-Stress Christmas Cookies That Don't Require Decorating Skills
by Lisa Horten
Pumpkin Muffins With Avocado
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Funfetti Desserts For Kids
Food and Activities
25 Funfetti Recipes That Are So Good You'll Want to Hide Them From Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Where to Buy Whole Foods Boozy Milkshakes
Food News
Hold the Phone: Whole Foods Is Just Casually Serving Boozy Milkshakes?!
by Victoria Messina
British Dessert Recipes
Baking
25 Dessert Recipes If You Love The Great British Baking Show
by Sara Cagle
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds