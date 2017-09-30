Bake a Batch of Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Love a slice of creamy pumpkin pie but don't love the calorie amount attached to it? Then grab a can of pumpkin and bake these cookies immediately. Soft, chewy, and under 100 calories, they're bursting with that spiced pumpkin pie flavor you crave, but for fewer calories and sugar.

Plus these babies are grain-free, so they're low in carbs, too. Another bonus? Since this recipe is vegan, you can go ahead and lick the bowl clean!