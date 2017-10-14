Fuel Your PSL Obsession With This Pumpkin Spice Latte Protein Smoothie

 Skip Nav
Vegan
Celebrate National Dessert Day With This Delicious Vegan Treat
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Trader Joe's
24 of the Best Healthy Trader Joe's Snacks

If Fall = pumpkin spice lattes for you, then you just might cry Autumn-colored tears for this recipe. This smoothie is like sipping on liquid Fall. All the velvety creaminess and warming spices will envelop your soul.

This will easily become your go-to smoothie recipe, not only for the irresistible pumpkin-pie-like flavor but also because, for just 337 calories, it offers 17 grams of protein. You'll stay full and energized for hours thanks to all that protein (and the caffeine, of course)! And pumpkin can boost your immunity, so you'll feel good knowing you're armed against this season's germs.

It's also jam-packed with 11.6 grams of fiber, all for just 20.6 grams of sugar. A real PSL will run you 49 grams of sugar! And what makes this smoothie even more awesome is you can make it anytime — not just in the Fall.

Notes

Chill leftover black coffee in the fridge to use for this recipe.

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  2. 1 frozen banana
  3. 5 pecans
  4. 1/2 cup black coffee, cooled in the fridge
  5. 3/4 cup unsweetened soy milk
  6. 1/2 serving vanilla plant-based protein powder (1/4 cup)
  7. 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
  8. 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  9. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  10. 4 ice cubes

Directions

  1. Place everything in a blender and mix until smooth, about one minute.
  2. Pour in a cup and add a few ice cubes if you prefer an iced coffee feel, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
337
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
