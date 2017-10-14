Fuel Your PSL Obsession With This Pumpkin Spice Latte Protein Smoothie

If Fall = pumpkin spice lattes for you, then you just might cry Autumn-colored tears for this recipe. This smoothie is like sipping on liquid Fall. All the velvety creaminess and warming spices will envelop your soul.

This will easily become your go-to smoothie recipe, not only for the irresistible pumpkin-pie-like flavor but also because, for just 337 calories, it offers 17 grams of protein. You'll stay full and energized for hours thanks to all that protein (and the caffeine, of course)! And pumpkin can boost your immunity, so you'll feel good knowing you're armed against this season's germs.

It's also jam-packed with 11.6 grams of fiber, all for just 20.6 grams of sugar. A real PSL will run you 49 grams of sugar! And what makes this smoothie even more awesome is you can make it anytime — not just in the Fall.