The Perfect 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Fall Dinner

It's officially Fall, y'all, and I'm so excited to turn on my oven! Aside from baking up a batch of soft oatmeal pumpkin spice bread and epically Fall apple coconut crumble pie, roasted veggies happen at least four times a week.

This dish has become a family fave for three reasons. One, it's absolutely delicious. Two, it's a cinch to make and clean up because it involves one pan. And three, it's packed with protein (almost 35 grams!), fiber, and complex carbs, so I feel satisfied after a big bowl.

The roasted butternut squash and parsnips are soft and sweet, and the tofu is firm and slightly salty — all the textures and flavors just go perfectly together and scream Fall. It makes a perfect main dish, topped on sauteed kale, or as topping for a fresh green salad. The leftovers make a delicious next-day lunch and also freeze well.