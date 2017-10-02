Roasted Butternut Squash, Parsnip, and Tofu 1-Pan Meal
The Perfect 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Fall Dinner
It's officially Fall, y'all, and I'm so excited to turn on my oven! Aside from baking up a batch of soft oatmeal pumpkin spice bread and epically Fall apple coconut crumble pie, roasted veggies happen at least four times a week.
This dish has become a family fave for three reasons. One, it's absolutely delicious. Two, it's a cinch to make and clean up because it involves one pan. And three, it's packed with protein (almost 35 grams!), fiber, and complex carbs, so I feel satisfied after a big bowl.
The roasted butternut squash and parsnips are soft and sweet, and the tofu is firm and slightly salty — all the textures and flavors just go perfectly together and scream Fall. It makes a perfect main dish, topped on sauteed kale, or as topping for a fresh green salad. The leftovers make a delicious next-day lunch and also freeze well.
Cinnamon Date Roasted Butternut Squash, Parsnips, and Tofu
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 2 blocks superfirm tofu (drained and cubed, or use Nasoya cubed)
- 1 medium butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, diced (about 4 cups)
- 6 small parsnips, peeled, diced (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup chopped dates
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Place the tofu, butternut squash, and parsnip on a cookie sheet or in a 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Drizzle with two tablespoons of olive oil, sprinkle on the cinnamon and sea salt, and mix to coat.
- Roast for 20 minutes, stir, roast for another 20 minutes, add the chopped dates and stir, and roast for another 20 minutes or until the butternut squash and parsnips are tender.
- Season with more salt if desired and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Yield
- 5 servings
- Cook Time
- 1 hour
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 467