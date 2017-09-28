Lightened-Up Apple Coconut Crumble Pie — Shh, No One Will Know It's Vegan

Life is full of too many tough decisions, so if you can't choose between baking apple pie or apple crisp, then don't! This lightened-up recipe marries these two traditional desserts into one glorious, warm, and spicy treat that you'll feel proud bringing to your next holiday dinner.

Slice into a piece and you'll find a crunchy almond, oat, and coconut crust, oozing with juicy, sweet apples and sprinkled with a crumbly oat, coconut, and brown sugar topping. It's the perfect Thanksgiving dessert, and because it tastes so decadent, your friends and family will have no idea it's vegan. And since there's no butter, it's just 338 calories per serving — a regular slice of apple pie is 411 calories.