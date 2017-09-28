Vegan Apple Pie
Lightened-Up Apple Coconut Crumble Pie — Shh, No One Will Know It's Vegan
Life is full of too many tough decisions, so if you can't choose between baking apple pie or apple crisp, then don't! This lightened-up recipe marries these two traditional desserts into one glorious, warm, and spicy treat that you'll feel proud bringing to your next holiday dinner.
Slice into a piece and you'll find a crunchy almond, oat, and coconut crust, oozing with juicy, sweet apples and sprinkled with a crumbly oat, coconut, and brown sugar topping. It's the perfect Thanksgiving dessert, and because it tastes so decadent, your friends and family will have no idea it's vegan. And since there's no butter, it's just 338 calories per serving — a regular slice of apple pie is 411 calories.
Vegan Apple Coconut Crumble Pie
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 1/2 cup raw almonds
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Filling:
- 4 apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Crumb Topping:
- 3/4 cup oats
- 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons Earth Balance, melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Get out a 9-inch pie pan, and set aside.
- Add raw almonds, rolled oats, and flour to a food processor, and grind to a powder. Add in the shredded coconut, the coconut oil, and the maple syrup, and pulse until well blended.
- Transfer mixture to the 9-inch pan, and press into an even thickness on the sides and bottom of the pan. Set aside.
- In a medium-sized bowl, add the apple slices, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix well, and fill the pie pan.
- In a small bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and melted Earth Balance. Use a fork to mix well.
- Sprinkle the topping over the apples evenly.
- Bake for 60 minutes or until the apples are soft and juicy.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Pies/Tarts
- Yield
- 8 servings
- Cook Time
- 1 hour 20 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 338