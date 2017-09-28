 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's
Here's Exactly What Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust Tastes Like
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan

Vegan Apple Pie

Lightened-Up Apple Coconut Crumble Pie — Shh, No One Will Know It's Vegan

Life is full of too many tough decisions, so if you can't choose between baking apple pie or apple crisp, then don't! This lightened-up recipe marries these two traditional desserts into one glorious, warm, and spicy treat that you'll feel proud bringing to your next holiday dinner.

Slice into a piece and you'll find a crunchy almond, oat, and coconut crust, oozing with juicy, sweet apples and sprinkled with a crumbly oat, coconut, and brown sugar topping. It's the perfect Thanksgiving dessert, and because it tastes so decadent, your friends and family will have no idea it's vegan. And since there's no butter, it's just 338 calories per serving — a regular slice of apple pie is 411 calories.

Related
Low-Cal Apple Pie in a Jar
Vegan Apple Coconut Crumble Pie

Vegan Apple Coconut Crumble Pie

Vegan Apple Pie

Ingredients

  1. Crust:
  2. 1/2 cup raw almonds
  3. 1/2 cup rolled oats
  4. 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  5. 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut
  6. 1/4 cup coconut oil
  7. 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  1. Filling:
  2. 4 apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
  3. 1 teaspoon sugar
  4. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  5. 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  1. Crumb Topping:
  2. 3/4 cup oats
  3. 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  4. 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
  5. 1/2 cup brown sugar
  6. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  7. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  8. 4 tablespoons Earth Balance, melted

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Get out a 9-inch pie pan, and set aside.
  3. Add raw almonds, rolled oats, and flour to a food processor, and grind to a powder. Add in the shredded coconut, the coconut oil, and the maple syrup, and pulse until well blended.
  4. Transfer mixture to the 9-inch pan, and press into an even thickness on the sides and bottom of the pan. Set aside.
  5. In a medium-sized bowl, add the apple slices, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix well, and fill the pie pan.
  6. In a small bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, and melted Earth Balance. Use a fork to mix well.
  7. Sprinkle the topping over the apples evenly.
  8. Bake for 60 minutes or until the apples are soft and juicy.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Pies/Tarts
Yield
8 servings
Cook Time
1 hour 20 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
338
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganVegetarianThanksgivingDessertHoliday
Join The Conversation
Cooking Tips
Help! My Mashed Potatoes Taste Gluey
by Susannah Chen
Smashed Potatoes With Herbs Recipe
Original Recipes
The Completely Addictive Method of Roasting Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
Vegan Protein Pancakes
Healthy Recipes
Soft, Sweet, and Packed With Protein, These Vegan Pancakes Come Together in 15 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
Beet Smoothie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
The 1 Smoothie That Will Turn You Into a Beet Believer
by Kathryn McLamb
How Do You Cook Tempeh?
Healthy Eating Tips
Follow This Simple Trick to Turn Your Tempeh From Boring to Mind-Blowing
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds